"No point watching", "I can't be a**ed with this club" - Tottenham fans furious as 26-year-old star misses out of starting XI against Newcastle 

Tottenham Hotspur supporters are up in arms over Cristian Stellini's choice to exclude Arnaut Danjuma from the starting XI in their crucial Premier League battle for a top-four spot against Newcastle United.

Danjuma has proven his worth for Spurs in recent games, despite not having started any matches since his transfer from Villarreal in January. The talented winger has already netted two goals, with his latest strike coming during their last match against Bournemouth, where he featured for a mere 32 minutes.

The Spurs faithful have been eagerly anticipating the 26-year-old's opportunity to shine in the starting lineup and potentially make a significant impact. Regrettably, it seems that Danjuma will once again be relegated to the bench, a decision that has left Spurs fans fuming.

In response to the manager's decision, outraged supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their discontent with tweets like these:

Rocco🇩🇪 @rocco_trupia @SpursOfficial Danjuma buddy leave for your own good at this rate @SpursOfficial Danjuma buddy leave for your own good at this rate

Harvey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇦🇱 @THFCHarvey18 Feel awful for Danjuma ffs Feel awful for Danjuma ffs

Tottenham Hotspur face a make-or-break clash at St. James' Park

In a pivotal match that could determine Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League fate, the Lilywhites journey to the north. In this weekend's Premier League showdown, they will clash with Newcastle United at the iconic St James' Park stadium.

A palpable air of discontent has been hanging over Spurs for quite some time, culminating in a demoralizing defeat to Bournemouth in a dramatic 3-2 encounter in North London. Spurs' season seemed to hit rock bottom as the final whistle blew.

Arnaut Danjuma, a relatively unknown figure since his arrival from Villarreal, appeared to salvage a point for the struggling hosts. However, Dango Ouattara's heart-stopping 95th-minute goal sent the away fans into euphoria, leaving the Spurs faithful with a sinking feeling of despair.

Davinson Sanchez's error-laden performance resulted in the Colombian being jeered by his own supporters before a merciful substitution. To compound their misery, Fabio Paratici stepped down as sporting director following an unsuccessful appeal against a 30-month suspension. It is safe to say that Cristian Stellini has his work cut out to rally the beleaguered Tottenham squad.

Antonio Conte's former right-hand man has managed just a single victory in his three matches as the interim head coach of the fifth-placed Lilywhites. With Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion hot on their heels, a loss at St James' Park could deal a potentially fatal blow to their Champions League aspirations.

Tottenham's recent form has been anything but inspiring, with only two victories in their last eight matches across all competitions. Their away record has been particularly woeful, as they have not tasted victory on the road since January, registering four losses and two draws in their last six outings.

Poll : 0 votes