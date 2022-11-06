"No point watching if he isn't playing" - PSG fans all say the same thing as Lionel Messi misses Ligue 1 clash against Lorient due to injury

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are not happy about Lionel Messi's exclusion from their starting lineup to face Lorient at the Stade Yves Allainmat on Sunday. According to a fitness update from the club's medical department, the Argentine playmaker is out of contention due to injury.

Messi is injured and won't play for Lorient, alongside Keylor Navas, Presnel Kimpembe, and Fabian Ruiz. The forward is currently undergoing treatment for an inflamed Achilles tendon but is expected to join the team in training next week.

PSG fans are not pleased about this, as Lionel Messi has been a source of impressive goals and assists for the Parisian giants. The forward has successfully embedded himself at the Parc des Princes after a difficult debut season, racking up 11 goals and 14 assists in 17 appearances this campaign.

Here is how fans have reacted to the playmaker's absence from the starting lineup, with a number of them stating that they have no reason to watch the game:

LABYRINTH @jstherexistin @ConvertsB Everyone playing PSG straight win have failed to check that PSG hardly wins away to Lorient and Messi isn't playing as well. @ConvertsB Everyone playing PSG straight win have failed to check that PSG hardly wins away to Lorient and Messi isn't playing as well.

GOAT LM10 🇹🇳 @FCB_forlife @Joshua_Ubeku There’s no way i miss a london derby for a psg match without messi @Joshua_Ubeku There’s no way i miss a london derby for a psg match without messi 😂

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Nobody is watching that PSG game. Nobody is watching that PSG game. 👍

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Lionel Messi carries PSG, no point watching if he isn't playing Lionel Messi carries PSG, no point watching if he isn't playing

PSG prepare to face Lorient without Lionel Messi

The Parisians sit in first place in Ligue 1, while their hosts sit fourth, and many will be expecting an easy match for the visitors. PSG enjoyed a fast-paced start to the season, thanks to brilliance from players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi, and the trio has continued to perform remarkably.

However, their continental plans have not gone to plan, as they were unable to take their ruthless form into the Champions League. They failed to secure a first-place finish in their group, instead finishing in second and relenting the pole position to Benfica. This means they will face tough competition when the Round of 16 comes around, with the draw set to pit them against group leaders like Real Madrid, Chelsea, or Liverpool.

Lorient also had an impressive start to the season. However, their momentum has slumped in recent times, and they have picked up three games without a win. The hosts are currently dealing with injuries, which has added to their problems, as their push for a Champions League slot could be derailed with a loss to PSG.

The Parisians might not have Lionel Messi to make things happen, but they still retain a lot of firepower in Mbappe and Neymar, both of whom are in the starting lineup.

