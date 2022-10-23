“No presence. No will to win”, “Needs to man up” – Fans claim Chelsea star ‘looked lost’ during 1-1 draw with Manchester United 

Chelsea fans launched scathing attacks on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his poor performance against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday (22 October).

The important clash at Stamford Bridge ended in a 1-1 draw. It looked like a win was imminent for Graham Potter's side when Jorginho gave his side the lead from the spot in the 87th minute of the game.

However, Casemiro equalized in the fourth minute of injury time for Erik ten Hag's side.

Fans, however, were not at all happy with Aubameyang and claimed that the Gabonese looked disconnected and uninterested during the game. He was taken off by Potter in the 74th minute in favor of Christian Pulisic.

Aubameyang was signed from Barcelona by the Blues on the deadline day of the summer transfer window for £10.80 million. He has scored three goals in nine games across all competitions for the club so far.

However, fans pointed out that managers like Xavi and Mikel Arteta have identified Aubameyang's disinterested mentality before and that's why they have gotten rid of the player.

Others opined that Graham Potter should count on Armando Broja as his first-choice striker rather than Aubameyang.

Here are some of the best reactions from Chelsea fans across Twitter after Peirre-Emerick Aubameyang's lackluster performance against Manchester United:

mattkandela @mattkandela Auba stank the place out today. No presence. No will to win. Just looked lost. Auba stank the place out today. No presence. No will to win. Just looked lost.

MR RIGHT™🇰🇪 @MrRightke Man Auba needs to Man up we finish up this small team early Man Auba needs to Man up we finish up this small team early

𝐀𝐝𝐢𝐥 Ø @Teefriel_ This was a real Auba performance. This is the Auba we know and let go of in January. Xavi must have seen the light earlier This was a real Auba performance. This is the Auba we know and let go of in January. Xavi must have seen the light earlier 😂😂😂

Pablo Aimar @SVCarbaholic Chelsea need to bite the bullet and just give Broja the keys. Auba ain’t gonna allow them to build anything Chelsea need to bite the bullet and just give Broja the keys. Auba ain’t gonna allow them to build anything

🇨🇿 @STU1VENBERG Auba is so washed Arteta made an excellent decision binning him Auba is so washed Arteta made an excellent decision binning him

44 @itsprxya that’s the auba we know and hate!!! that’s the auba we know and hate!!!

sateeey @sateeey_



Auba didn’t make use of his chance but yh Watching the highlight of this match and we didn’t deserve thisAuba didn’t make use of his chance but yh Watching the highlight of this match and we didn’t deserve thisAuba didn’t make use of his chance but yh😭

The Blues currently sit in fourth spot in the Premier League table, having picked up 21 points from 11 games.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter reacted to draw against Manchester United

Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacted to his side's draw against Manchester United as he said after the game (via football.london):

“First 30 minutes, I thought Manchester United were better and forced us back. We had to adjust a little bit there, try to get another player in the midfield and put a bit more pressure on them. They were building their attacks too easily and driving us back, so we had to adjust that."

The English tactician further added:

"From that point, I thought we did well in the game. We are disappointed of course to concede late but over the course of the game, I think a point is right for us.

"I don’t think we can sit here and say we deserved to win because we didn’t do enough to win the game I don’t think. But effort wise, what the boys put in, was amazing. It was a fantastic effort from the players, and I am proud of them for that.”

