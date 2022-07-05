“No Real Madrid player can clean Messi’s boots” – Ex-Barcelona forward Lobo Carrasco makes defiant claim about Argentine superstar 

Ex-Barcelona forward Lobo Carrasco has made a defiant claim that no Real Madrid player comes close to Blaugrana icon Lionel Messi.

Messi, aged 35, has dominated world football throughout his career, carving a legacy at Barcelona that many will likely never be able to replicate. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has won four UEFA Champions Leagues and ten La Liga titles among many other honors.

However, Spanish coach Fran Garrido has criticized the legendary forward, claiming that he wouldn't get into Real Madrid's current starting XI, telling El Chiringuito:

"If I were a Real Madrid coach and I had Messi... (he wouldn't be a starter)."

Carrasco, who spent 11 seasons at Barca from 1978 to 1989, making 374 appearances for the La Liga giants, has lept to the Argentine's defense, responding:

"No Real Madrid player can clean Messi's boots."

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi to take revenge on Real Madrid

PSG were defeated by Los Blancos in the Champions League.

The captivating forward shocked the footballing world when he left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain last summer. His debut season at the Parc des Princes perhaps didn't match the heights he hit during his time in Catalonia. The Argentine made 36 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain last season, scoring 11 goals whilst creating 15 assists. The Parisian side would lift the Ligue 1 title but they suffered a calamitous collapse in the UEFA Champions League, spurning a 2-0 aggregate lead over Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Madrid went on to win the Champions League with the likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Vinicus Jr. being hugely impressive.

As for Messi, the Argentine was criticized for his performance in the second-leg 3-1 defeat to Madrid, but is promising to return to his best come next season.

He told TyC Sports in this regard:

"I know that this year is going to be different, I'm already prepared for what's to come. I know the club. I know the city. I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates and I know it's going to be different."

TFS - Top Football Show @TopFootballShow | PSG fans boo Neymar Jr & Lionel Messi after their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

The Argentine will be hoping they fare better in Europe come next season as he'll be eager to get his hands on the Champions League once again.

The last time the legendary forward won Europe's elite club competition was back in 2015 with Barcelona. He will be part of a new PSG side following the appointment of former OCG Nice manager Christophe Galtier as the club's new head coach.

