“No reason for Madrid to sell him” – Real Madrid fans have ‘no words to describe’ brilliant display from unlikely hero during win over Espanyol

Real Madrid fans have reason to be ecstatic following their 4-0 win against Espanyol on 30 April, which culminated in their 35th La Liga title. Aside from that, the Madridistas are also happy with midfielder Dani Ceballos after the star's brilliant display during their rampant win at the Bernabeu.

The Bernabeu faithful took to Twitter to express their pleasure at the Spaniard's performance. He took charge in what was his second La Liga start this season. Ceballos has had very little playing time with Real Madrid, making just 14 appearances in all competitions this season. It could be enough reason for the club to sell him off.

However, fans think the 25-year-old is too talented to leave, and here is a selection of tweets from them praising Ceballos:

bill @damnstraightttt there are no words to describe dani ceballos performance tonight there are no words to describe dani ceballos performance tonight 💯

𝑁𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡𝑠ℎ𝑎𝑑𝑒 𝐵𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑎𝑑𝑜𝑛𝑎 ★ 𓅂♊👑 @Overall_BestGuy 𝐷𝑎𝑛𝑖 𝐶𝑒𝑏𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑜𝑠 𝑏𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑝𝑢𝑡 𝑎 𝑓𝑜𝑜𝑡 𝑤𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑜𝑑𝑎𝑦. 𝐷𝑎𝑛𝑖 𝐶𝑒𝑏𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑜𝑠 𝑏𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑝𝑢𝑡 𝑎 𝑓𝑜𝑜𝑡 𝑤𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑜𝑑𝑎𝑦.

Tejiri David @DavidTejiri Dani Ceballos = fantastic footballer. Dani Ceballos = fantastic footballer.

AfcDoblan @AfcDoblan Dani Ceballos for Real Madrid today: Dani Ceballos for Real Madrid today: https://t.co/stpUpkuau1

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Dani Ceballos has been more than perfect today. If this is his actual level, there’s no reason for Madrid to sell him. Dani Ceballos has been more than perfect today. If this is his actual level, there’s no reason for Madrid to sell him.

Lucas Navarrete @LucasNavarreteM I'll say it again. Ceballos is good enough to play consistent minutes for Real Madrid. Does he want to stay and have a role as a reserve though? I'll say it again. Ceballos is good enough to play consistent minutes for Real Madrid. Does he want to stay and have a role as a reserve though?

Ceballos' deal with Los Blancos runs out in just over a year. Hence, Real Madrid could potentially sell him this summer, rather than let him go on a free transfer next season. However, the star has impressed in both La Liga starts he has received this season and could be given a chance to show his value.

Real Madrid can use La Liga title win to perform against Manchester City

Hammering Espanyol 4-0 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is certainly the best possible way Real Madrid could have clinched the La Liga title. They needed just one more point from a potential 15 to consolidate their position and secure the coveted title. However, Madrid picked up all three points, alongside four goals.

There will be much to celebrate, thanks to a brilliant domestic season so far. However, Los Blancos will need to use their current form to play against Manchester City in the Champions League. The Cityzens shocked Madrid with an early lead in their first-leg semi-final tie last week at the Etihad. Although the Madridistas found their way back into the game thrice, it ended with a 4-3 win to City.

Their 4-0 win against Espanyol clearly showcases that Madrid have a lot of firepower in attack. If they can use this to their advantage against City in the second-leg of the tie, Madrid could get into the Champions League finals. However, they will need to worry about City's attacking strength as well.

