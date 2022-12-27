“No reason to mix everything up” – Galtier insists relationship between Messi and Mbappe will remain solid despite provocative World Cup celebrations

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has insisted that the relationship between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe remains solid. This is despite their tense duel in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

The two Parisian forwards locked horns in the showpiece clash as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties, with Messi taking home the trophy over Mbappe.

However, both players impressed in the decider, with the Argentine netting twice and his French counterpart scoring a sensational hat-trick.

They also scored in the penalty shootouts.

Although the PSG teammates shared a warm embrace before and after kick-off, they were seen engaging in some hostilities during the encounter.

The Argentina captain appeared to celebrate in Mbappe's face for one of his side's earlier goals. The Frenchman got back at him with a clenched-fist celebration right at him after equalizing for his side.

It sparked rumors that relations weren't smooth between the players. However, Galtier has poured cold water over all speculation of a rift by insisting that everything's fine.

Speaking to the press ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg, he said (via RMC Sport):

"I don't comment on the way they celebrate, that belongs to the Argentinians. I don't have to deal with the case of the Argentinian goalkeeper. The most important thing is what I saw in the final. Kylian and Leo shook the hand, there is also Kylian's exemplary attitude after the game and before the trophy presentation."

He added:

“He congratulated Leo and the Argentine coach. I remain attached to that, the relationship between Kylian and Leo. It is not Leo who celebrated, we have to leave him out of it."

The former Nice manager further added that there's no need to overthink about Messi and Mbappe's relationship. He also heaped praise on the French ace for his attitude in the aftermath of the loss.

“There's no reason to mix everything up, I don't have to comment on the behavior of the goalkeeper. Kylian had a very good attitude having lost. He was very disappointed but he was able to congratulate Leo with a lot of class, it's very good for the club."

PSG host Strasbourg on Wednesday (December 28).

Messi and Mbappe serve up a classic in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were the stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final as Argentina and France served up an all-time classic.

Blown two-goal lead

Mbappé hat trick

Two goals in extra time

Decided by penalties

Messi's moment



This final belongs in a museum

The heavyweights played out a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes, with Messi scoring twice and Mbappe netting a treble.

If that wasn't enough, both converted their spot-kicks in the shootouts too.

Messi eventually had the last laugh by lifting the trophy but the Frenchman left his mark on the stage too. The former Barcelona man won the Golden Ball at the tournament while the former Monaco man won the Golden Boot.

