"No reason to risk", "Should have been rested" - Arsenal fans not happy with Mikel Arteta's starting XI against Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal fans are questioning why Mikel Arteta has decided to start several key players for their clash at Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, despite the game taking place on an artificial pitch.

The Gunners have a perfect record in the UEFA Europa League so far this season, winning both of their ties, including a 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt last week at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta made eight changes for that game from their previous Premier League game as they looked ahead to a crucial Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The north London club ended up winning that encounter 3-2, which sent Arsenal back to the top of the table. They face a trip to Norway this evening (October 13) and Arteta has made seven changes from the victory on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS



Holding & Saliba at the back

Odegaard in midfield

Nelson starts in attack



Fringe members of the squad such as Reiss Nelson and Rob Holding have been handed starts, while youngsters Fabio Vieira and Eddie Nketiah have both been given chances to impress. But fans have questioned why Arteta is starting crucial players such as club captain Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Ben White.

Supporters are concerned that injuries may occur, especially to Bukayo Saka, who some feel is in need of a rest. Ahead of the clash with Bodo/Glimt, some Arsenal fans took to Twitter to express their concern towards the starting lineup.

Here is a selection of the best tweets:

𝐚 𝐧 𝐨 𝐧 𝐲 @_GarlicSauce_ @Arsenal Listen, you know I love you yeah, but there’s absolutely no reason to risk Saka, White, Odegaard and Saliba in this game. Cedric and Marquinhos are right there. @Arsenal Listen, you know I love you yeah, but there’s absolutely no reason to risk Saka, White, Odegaard and Saliba in this game. Cedric and Marquinhos are right there.

Reds Divided @Redsdivided @Arsenal Don’t like the line up, Marquinhos needs as much game time as possible for us to see sooner rather later whether he’s gonna make the grade or not @Arsenal Don’t like the line up, Marquinhos needs as much game time as possible for us to see sooner rather later whether he’s gonna make the grade or not

NWAKIBEYA @_Nwakibeya1 @Arsenal I like the wax arteta tweaks the team depending on the opponent, this is an away game and we need Saliba @Arsenal I like the wax arteta tweaks the team depending on the opponent, this is an away game and we need Saliba

GameOfInches®*️⃣ @rayfromlondon @Arsenal Holding and Tierney both have had previous knee ligament damage. Risky to play on artificial pitch. Maybe they have new tech turf i dunno. @Arsenal Holding and Tierney both have had previous knee ligament damage. Risky to play on artificial pitch. Maybe they have new tech turf i dunno.

Kerr Stewart @RreckS_ @Arsenal I think Marquinhos deserved a start but good to see Nelson back in the team @Arsenal I think Marquinhos deserved a start but good to see Nelson back in the team

Ben Kenton @Benkenton8 @Arsenal Lots of the first team playing today…. Just hope it doesn’t come to hurt us on Sunday @Arsenal Lots of the first team playing today…. Just hope it doesn’t come to hurt us on Sunday

Mikel Arteta will not use plastic pitch as an excuse for Arsenal

The question of the playing surface was posed to Arteta before the encounter, but the Spaniard was quick to dismiss the issue. He insisted that his team would have to adapt to the surface, while trying their best to avoid injuries.

The day before their clash in Norway, Arteta told a press conference (as per Arsenal's official website):

“What we think about is how we are going to win the game. That’s it. How we win every three days, in different conditions, in different contexts, in different weather, in different competitions, and that’s the only way we are approaching it.

“Even if it’s windy, or rainy or snowy, that’s not an excuse. Our focus is to win every three days and find a way to do it every time.”

He further added:

“Obviously, everybody is aware that there are a lot of things that are different. The speed is different, the way you can use the grass is different and we will have to adapt to it. We know that, we are here to win the game and tomorrow night for sure we are going to play on an artificial pitch.”

AFTV @AFTVMedia



#AFC #Arsenal #Arteta Mikel Arteta has had his say on the artifical pitch at Bodo/Glimt's Aspmyra Stadion for this evening's game. Mikel Arteta has had his say on the artifical pitch at Bodo/Glimt's Aspmyra Stadion for this evening's game. 🔴#AFC #Arsenal #Arteta https://t.co/siMTfWAxNE

