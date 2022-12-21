No return date set for Argentina captain Lionel Messi's return at PSG after 2022 FIFA World Cup win: Reports

Argentina captain Lionel Messi's return date to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is not yet fixed as he celebrates the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

He is currently in his home country and after celebrating La Albiceleste's World Cup parade in Buenos Aires, he has gone back to Rosario.

Kylian Mbappe, who ended up on the losing side of the FIFA World cup final, is already back in training. The French forward scored a hat-trick which proved to be only a valiant effort. He, however, took only 63 hours to make his return to action.

Messi has been in fine form for PSG so far this season. He scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games across competitions before the FIFA World Cup break.

According to RMC Sport, is is currently unsure when he will return to training with the French club.

The Parisians currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 41 points from 15 games. They have already qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League as well. The Ligue 1 side will face Bayern Munich in their knockout clash.

PSG are keen on extending Argentina captain Lionel Messi's contract after FIFA World Cup triumph

Messi's contract with PSG is set to expire next summer. He will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs from January.

The French club are keen to tie down the forward to a new contract. They are looking to discuss a possible deal after the Argentina captain returns from the FIFA World Cup celebrations.

Club's owner Naser Al-Khelaifi recently shared his take on the player's contract situation. He said (via Mirror);

“Will we keep Messi and Mbappe? Of course. They are the two best players in the World Cup. I don't want to say anything more about Leo, we have an agreement to talk after the World Cup.”

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | BREAKING: Lionel Messi has decided to continue playing at the top level for at least 2 more years & will 90% renew his contract with PSG.

