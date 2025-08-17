"No shortcuts, only hard work" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message on social media ahead of Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup S/F

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a strong message ahead of Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup semifinal against Al-Ittihad. The Portuguese superstar is keen on winning silverware at the club after managing just one trophy in the last three years.

Ad

Taking to his social media accounts, Ronaldo posted a photo of himself in training and said that hard work was the only way forward for the club. He captioned it:

"No shortcuts. Only hard work."

Al-Ittihad won the Saudi Pro League last season, while Al-Nassr finished second. Al-Hilal were to take on Al Qadsiah in the other semifinal, but they have pulled out as they want to give the players enough rest after playing in the FIFA Club World Cup last month.

Ad

Trending

The Saudi side released a statement and said:

"The club explained that the Saudi Super Cup draw, held on June 19, 2025, took place just one day after Al Hilal’s opening match in the group stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, against Real Madrid. The Saudi representative continued its honorable campaign by advancing to the Round of 16 and then the Quarter-finals, which took place on July 4, 2025."

Ad

"After that match, the team had to remain in Orlando for three additional days due to flight constraints, which reduced the players’ annual leave to only 24 days in the event of withdrawal, and to 21 days if the club participated in the Super Cup. This violates clause (5.6) of the mandatory contracts included in the annexes of the Professionalism and Player Status Regulations issued by SAFF, which stipulates that players are entitled to a minimum of 28 days of annual leave—a condition already included in all professional player contracts of Al Hilal’s first team."

Ad

Al-Ahli, who finished 5th in the Saudi Pro League last season, will now take their place. They finished three points behind Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, but managed to win the AFC Champions League Elite.

David Hancko walked out of Al-Nassr despite training with Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr agreed a deal to sign David Hancko earlier this summer and the defender started training with Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal. However, the Feyenoord star walked out of the pre-season camp after the Saudi Pro League delayed the final stage of his transfer. He spoke to Flash Score about his decision and said:

Ad

"Everything was already agreed between the clubs and with us. I joined the (Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr) team at a training camp, and then things started to drag on. It felt strange; they were communicating with my agent and didn’t want me to come personally. That’s when I sensed things weren’t moving in the right direction. More excuses came from their side."

Hancko has now joined Atletico Madrid, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have added Inigo Martinez from Barcelona. The Spaniard used a clause in his contract to join on a free transfer from the Catalan side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More