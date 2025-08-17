"No shortcuts, only hard work" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message on social media ahead of Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup S/F

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a strong message ahead of Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup semifinal against Al-Ittihad. The Portuguese superstar is keen on winning silverware at the club after managing just one trophy in the last three years.
Taking to his social media accounts, Ronaldo posted a photo of himself in training and said that hard work was the only way forward for the club. He captioned it:
"No shortcuts. Only hard work."
Al-Ittihad won the Saudi Pro League last season, while Al-Nassr finished second. Al-Hilal were to take on Al Qadsiah in the other semifinal, but they have pulled out as they want to give the players enough rest after playing in the FIFA Club World Cup last month.
The Saudi side released a statement and said:
"The club explained that the Saudi Super Cup draw, held on June 19, 2025, took place just one day after Al Hilal’s opening match in the group stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, against Real Madrid. The Saudi representative continued its honorable campaign by advancing to the Round of 16 and then the Quarter-finals, which took place on July 4, 2025."
"After that match, the team had to remain in Orlando for three additional days due to flight constraints, which reduced the players’ annual leave to only 24 days in the event of withdrawal, and to 21 days if the club participated in the Super Cup. This violates clause (5.6) of the mandatory contracts included in the annexes of the Professionalism and Player Status Regulations issued by SAFF, which stipulates that players are entitled to a minimum of 28 days of annual leave—a condition already included in all professional player contracts of Al Hilal’s first team."
Al-Ahli, who finished 5th in the Saudi Pro League last season, will now take their place. They finished three points behind Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, but managed to win the AFC Champions League Elite.
David Hancko walked out of Al-Nassr despite training with Cristiano Ronaldo
Al-Nassr agreed a deal to sign David Hancko earlier this summer and the defender started training with Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal. However, the Feyenoord star walked out of the pre-season camp after the Saudi Pro League delayed the final stage of his transfer. He spoke to Flash Score about his decision and said:
"Everything was already agreed between the clubs and with us. I joined the (Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr) team at a training camp, and then things started to drag on. It felt strange; they were communicating with my agent and didn’t want me to come personally. That’s when I sensed things weren’t moving in the right direction. More excuses came from their side."
Hancko has now joined Atletico Madrid, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have added Inigo Martinez from Barcelona. The Spaniard used a clause in his contract to join on a free transfer from the Catalan side.