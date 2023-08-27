“No stunt, just magic” - Alexi Lalas blown away by Lionel Messi’s fairy tale Inter Miami start

Former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas is happy to see Lionel Messi enjoying football at Inter Miami unlike at his previous club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Argentinian icon joined Inter Miami on a free transfer last month after his contract with PSG expired on June 30. He, thus, ended his two-year association with Les Parisiens during which he bagged 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions and won two Ligue 1 titles.

Lionel Messi, who recently admitted that he did not enjoy his PSG stint, has since taken the football in the United States by storm. The superstar has scored 11 goals and provided three assists from 11 appearances across competitions for the Florida-based club.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner helped Inter Miami win the first trophy in their history, leading them to Leagues Cup glory last weekend. He also guided the Herons to their first league win in 12 games in his MLS debut, scoring in their 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls on Saturday (August 26).

Lalas has said that Messi is enjoying playing club football for the first time in years. The former MLS defender lauded La Pulga for hitting the ground running at Inter Miami, who were at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table prior to his arrival. He also rubbished claims that signing the left-footed maestro was a PR stunt.

"It's hard to quantify, but I think it's fair to say that Messi looks happier playing his club soccer than he has in years," Lalas tweeted.

"He's also doing it for what was the worst team in MLS and in a league structured for more parity than any he has ever played in. No stunt, just magic."

The Leagues Cup triumph saw Messi win the 44th trophy of his career with club and country, thus becoming the most decorated player of all time.

How did Lionel Messi fare in his last game for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi played his last game for Inter Miami against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday (August 26). It was the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's first appearance in the MLS. However, he started the game on the bench, having started seven games for the Herons in the space of a month.

The former Barcelona superstar came on for Leonardo Campana in the 60th minute to make his MLS debut. Despite being on the pitch for only 30 minutes, he made a significant impact, adding to Diego Gomez's first-half goal in the 89th minute. He combined with Benjamin Cremaschi to seal a 2-0 win for Miami.

Lionel Messi, 36, completed 12 passes, including two long balls, with 67% accuracy. It included three passes into the final third, but none of them led to goalscoring chances. The Inter Miami superstar had 23 touches but was only dispossessed once.