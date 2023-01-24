“No substance at the minute” – Darren Bent labels Manchester United star as YouTube footballer in brutal criticism

Former England striker Darren Bent has slammed Manchester United forward Antony, criticizing his lack of real impact in games.

The Brazil international joined the Red Devils from Ajax last summer for around €100 million. He has since scored five goals in 22 games across competitions.

However, he has often been criticized for trying extravagant tricks and not creating enough goalscoring chances for the team. Bent echoed this sentiment as he told talkSPORT:

“All tricks and flicks, no substance at the minute. He’s doing all this stuff but he’s not going past anyone. It’s not like he’s doing a trick to manipulate the ball to go past someone, he’s just doing it for the sake of it. A little bit like the spin, at the time I was like ‘ah come on it’s only a spin.'”

Bent was then asked by the show's host Andy Goldstein if Antony is a 'YouTube footballer', to which he replied:

“A little bit yeah. You clip all the best bits of a footballer and you look at it on YouTube and go ‘wow, I can’t believe we’re signing him!’ But where’s the substance in between, where’s the end product? I know he started off alright at United, couple of good goals, but where’s the end product?”

Antony most recently started in Manchester United's 3-2 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League on January 22. He couldn't make any impact and was subbed off in the 71st minute for Fred.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United's interest in Ajax forward

As per the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are interested in signing Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who impressed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana international scored two goals in three games for the African side but couldn't make it past the group stages.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United were one of the clubs that scouted the Ajax man during the World Cup. He told GiveMeSport:

"At the moment, I’m told that there are no negotiations. I think we have these rumours because Manchester United scouts, as many others from the Premier League, four or five clubs from the Premier League, sent their scouts to follow Mohamed Kudus at the World Cup and with Ajax."

Kudus, 22, has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 23 games for Ajax this season and has previously played under Erik ten Hag as well.

