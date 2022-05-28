"No surprise" - Alan Shearer names Mohamed Salah and 4 other Liverpool stars in his Premier League team of the season

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has picked five Liverpool players in his team of the season for 2021-22. The Englishman picked Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as the five Reds players.

Manager Jurgen Klopp's men fell short of winners Manchester City in the Premier League title race by just one point. However, Shearer was clearly impressed by their performances, picking Klopp as his 'Manager of the Season'.

He also explained his reasons for picking each player, starting with Alisson. The Brazilian goalkeeper was tied with his compatriot and Manchester City keeper Ederson for the Golden Glove, with both men keeping 20 clean sheets. Shearer said about Alisson (via Liverpool Echo):

“The number of players he’s been one-on-one with, and no-one could get past him. He’s one of the reasons why Liverpool have achieved what they have this season.”

Shearer then spoke about Alexander-Arnold, who made 12 assists in the league this season, second only to Salah (13):

“A forward’s dream. The crosses and the chances he has created have just been phenomenal.”

While speaking about Van Dijk, Shearer referred to last season when the Dutchman picked up a knee injury and was out for most of the campaign. The Reds finished third and conceded 42 goals as compared to only 26 this season. Shearer said about the Dutchman:

“It’s no surprise Liverpool struggled without him last season. He’s been a tower defensively again for them.”

Shearer then moved on to Salah, who won the Golden Boot, sharing it with Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur, both scoring 23 goals. The Egyptian also won the Playmaker award with 13 assists. The Premier League record goalscorer (260 goals) said about Salah:

“No surprise that I’m going to pick (Salah). He’s been superb. His goals again have often carried Liverpool at times.”

The Englishman said about Mane, who scored 16 goals and made four assists in the league:

“The year he’s had, internationally and for his club, he’s been absolutely phenomenal. He’s one of the reasons why Liverpool have been fighting on all fronts.”

Other players other than Liverpool's in Alan Shearer's Premier League Team of the Season

The remaining six slots in Shearer's Premier League team of the season were dominated by champions Manchester City, with only two other teams making the cut.

The former Newcastle man completed the defence of his hypothetical team with Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo. Both players have been solid this season, with Cancelo also putting in great attacking performances. He has made seven assists and scored one goal in the league.

Shearer's midfield consists of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and West Ham United's Declan Rice. De Bruyne has won the Premier League 'Player of the Season' with 23 goal contributions this season.

Shearer rounded off the attack of his hypethetical team with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min alongside Salah and Mane. Son is the joint Golden Boot winner with the Egyptian and has also made nine assists.

