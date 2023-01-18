"No talks, no discussions" - Fabrizio Romano confirms PSG superstar Lionel Messi wasn't approached by Al-Hilal

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi was not approached by Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal over a possible move this summer.

The Argentine joined PSG back in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with FC Barcelona. He penned a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 side. He has now entered the final six months of his contract with the Parisian giants.

According to Romano, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to renew his contract with the French outfit following a fresh meeting with club officials. The renowned transfer expert tweeted the following, dismissing any approach from Al-Hilal along the way:

"Understand Leo Messi has not received any proposal from Al Hilal, despite links in the last days and weeks. No talks, no discussions."

He added:

Been told next step for Messi’s future is new meeting with Paris Saint-Germain to extend the contract. Messi, set to stay at PSG."

Earlier this month, there were several reports linking Messi with a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League via Al-Hilal. According to TalkSPORT, the club were ready to pay the Argentina skipper around £245 million per year if he agreed to join them at the end of his PSG contract. This would have seen the forward join his long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester United was terminated. The Portuguese forward currently pockets a salary of around £177 million per year. The Argentine would therefore have earned a lot more than Cristiano Ronaldo should the rumors were true.

He, however, is now expected to extend his stay in Paris. Last month, BBC Sport reported that the former Barcelona man and the Parisian club have reached an agreement in principle over a new contract. The World Cup winner will be signing a new one-year contract with the option of extending it by another year.

PSG forward Lionel Messi could face Cristiano Ronaldo in a friendly game

The PSG ace could face Cristiano Ronaldo when the Ligue 1 giants take on the Saudi All-Star XI in a friendly match in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (January 19). The Portuguese ace is expected to play his first game in Saudi Arabia after serving a two-match ban he received from the Football Association (FA).

SPORF @Sporf



Cristiano Ronaldo could make his Al Nassr debut in a friendly against Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain in January.



Ronaldo is expected be part of a team made up of stars from Al-Nassr and fellow Saudi side Al-Hilal.



#CR7 #LionelMessi Ronaldo and Messi to meet againCristiano Ronaldo could make his Al Nassr debut in a friendly against Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain in January.Ronaldo is expected be part of a team made up of stars from Al-Nassr and fellow Saudi side Al-Hilal. Ronaldo and Messi to meet again 🐐🆚🐐Cristiano Ronaldo could make his Al Nassr debut in a friendly against Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain in January.Ronaldo is expected be part of a team made up of stars from Al-Nassr and fellow Saudi side Al-Hilal.#CR7 #LionelMessi https://t.co/ss3ujztIug

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, meanwhile, has had a brilliant 2022-23 season for Paris Saint-Germain. He has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists from 21 games across all competitions.

