"No team can be favorites against them" - Marseille manager claims Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's PSG must 'win every weekend'

Olympique Marseille manager Igor Tudor reckons Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the favourites to win all their games, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks.

PSG snapped their three-match losing streak with a hard-earned win against LOSC Lille last weekend. They will now be hopeful of returning to their best soon.

The task, though, will certainly not be easy, as Les Parisians have a big Ligue 1 game coming up. They face title contenders Marseille away on Sunday (February 26).

A win against PSG will see Marseille move within two points of the league leaders. Christophe Galtier and Co. will thus look to avoid defeat and also extend their lead atop the standings.

Tudor has now claimed that the Parisians are the favourites going into the game on Sunday. The Marseille boss reckons the table-toppers must win all their games, especially with the likes of Messi and Mbappe in their team. He told a press conference (via RMC Sport):

"With all their players, Neymar, Marquinhos, Messi, Mbappe, Ruiz, Ramos etc, no team can be favorites against them. Pressure, only they can have it. With their team, they should win every weekend."

RMC Sport @RMCsport



rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue… 🎙 Tudor : "Avec tous leurs joueurs, Neymar, Marquinhos, Messi, Mbappé, Ruiz, Ramos et tous les autres, il n'y a aucune équipe qui peut être favorite contre eux." 🎙 Tudor : "Avec tous leurs joueurs, Neymar, Marquinhos, Messi, Mbappé, Ruiz, Ramos et tous les autres, il n'y a aucune équipe qui peut être favorite contre eux."rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue…

Tudor, though, is confident that Marseille can cause an upset over Galtier's side on Sunday. He added:

"We are confident at home, so we believe in it. We are going to fight with all our means; we are going to want to play a big game. But it will also depend on the opponent; each match is different. It's all about the details."

Will PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe start against Marseille?

It's worth noting that PSG and Marseille faced each other in the Coupe de France earlier this month. The game did not go according to plan for the Parisians, as they lost 2-1.

Kylian Mbappe was unavailable for selection due to a hamstring injury. However, he's expected to lead the attack when the Parisians face Tudor's side on Sunday.

Messi is also expected to be named in Galtier's starting lineup to face Marseille. However, PSG will be without star forward Neymar for the trip after the Brazilian twisted his ankle against Lille last weekend.

It now remains to be seen if the Parc des Princes outfit can exact revenge over their Le Clasique rivals after their setback earlier this month.

Poll : 0 votes