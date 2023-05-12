“No, they are not in team training” – Jurgen Klopp confirms 2 Liverpool stars will miss Leicester City clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino will miss Liverpool's upcoming Premier League clash with Leicester City. While the duo are currently not in team training, the Brazilian could return next week.

Liverpool travel to take on Leicester City on Monday, May 15, and Klopp has confirmed he will be without two players. Speaking in his press conference ahead of the game, the German manager said:

"No, they are not in team training. Bobby looked nearly there but not the weekend. Team training after the Leicester game. And Naby, no."

Both players are set to leave the club this summer when their contract expires. The Liverpool manager went on to talk about facing the Foxes and added:

"In my first season here, Leicester won the league, a special story. Now the story is obviously completely different, they are in a relegation battle. I saw the game against Everton, they had really good spells, really good.

"When you're in a relegation battle, we have to expect a team that wants to stay in the league and will fight for all they have. It will be a real fight and we have to be ready for that. They need all the points they can get. I expect a super difficult game."

While the Reds are battling for a top-four spot, the Foxes need all three points to keep their chances of Premier League survival alive.

Jurgen Klopp and Roberto Firmino's agent confirm Liverpool decision

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. The Brazilian was signed by the German from Hoffenheim and was a vital part of their starting squad over the last eight years.

The manager told Sky Sports:

"It was not an easy decision for him. The reception he got today was absolutely outstanding. With all the wonderful goals he scored, that's the goal he pretty much wanted the most."

Firmino's agent has also confirmed that the player is looking for a fresh challenge and was quoted by The Mirror as saying:

"Firmino will leave Liverpool in the summer, I can confirm that. Nice way to leave after eight incredible years!"

Reports suggest Inter Milan and AC Milan are interested in signing the Reds star, while Barcelona are also keeping tabs. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian sides are also looking to lure the Brazilian this summer.

