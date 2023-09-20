"Forget football and money" - Emmanuel Petit explains why Paul Pogba has been a 'disaster' since Manchester United departure in scathing rant

Emmanuel Petit has called former Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba 'a disaster' and reckons he should consider retiring if hit with a ban for doping.

Pogba left the Red Devils last year and rejoined Serie A giants Juventus after his contract expired. However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has endured injury issues and has only played 12 games across competitions since returning to the Allianz Stadium. He has bagged just

The French superstar could be spending more time on the sidelines as he has been handed a precautionary suspension by the Anti-Doping Tribuan in Italy. The Frenchman tested positive for testosterone a banned substance in football.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via GOAL) reports that Pogba is training alone at a villa in Turin formerly the home of Juve icon Cristiano Ronaldo. He is working on his fitness before learning of the counter-analysis results of his test which comes on October 5.

A second investigation will take place if he's not cleared and he could be hit with a ban of up to four years. He claims that he was advised to take the supplements by an American doctor.

Nevertheless, Petit has given a damning verdict of Pogba's current situation and he has told the French international to retire if he receives a four-year ban. The French legend told Betway:

"Paul Pogba should definitely retire if he is given a four-year ban. When you are suspended for that long, you can't even come to the training ground. That leaves you going to the gym or the park with no teammates, no balls, nothing. Four years for a 30-year-old player is a long time."

Petit also touched on his exit from Manchester United to Juve, which has been disappointing irrespective of his current doping ban. He said:

"His time at Manchester United didn't end well, and in France, we think he's been a disaster since then. Forget football, forget money, it's a disaster for him. He's completely destroyed. He's nothing like the Pogba we used to know. There's no way he'll be back in high-level football."

The French midfielder spent six years at United after rejoining his youth club from the Old Lady in 2016. He cost the Red Devils a then-world record £85 million and that fee plagued much of his spell at Old Trafford.

Pogba was constantly criticised for his performances while at Manchester United with many feeling he never reached expectations. He managed 39 goals and 51 assists in 233 games.

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why he made Harry Maguire captain

The former Manchester United boss on appointing Harry Maguire as captain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on his reign at Manchester United from 2018 to 2021. The Norweigan coach was sacked in November 2021 after a poor run of results, losing 5-0 at home to Liverpool and 4-1 to Watford away.

Solskjaer made several signings during his stint in charge of the Red Devils including the capture of Harry Maguire. The England international joined United from Leicester City for £80 million which is a world record fee for a defender.

Maguire was soon given the club's captaincy by Solskjaer, a decision that many questioned. It was somewhat of a burden on the 30-year-old with his performances constantly under scrutiny.

However, his former Manchester United boss has explained the process of making Maguire captain. He claims that several of the experienced crop at Old Trafford turned the role down (via The Athletic):

“I won’t name names, but I was very disappointed when a couple turned down the chance to be captain."

The likes of Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, and David de Gea were experienced members of Solskjaer's squad at the time. The Norweigan coach had limited options given the lack of leadership and opted for newly signed Maguire in January 2020. Manchester United's current manager Erik ten Hag has since replaced the Englishman as skipper with Bruno Fernandes.