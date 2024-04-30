"No way this guy wins the Ballon d'Or", "Made 0 impact" - Fans call out Real Madrid star after 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich

Fans on social media called out Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham after he failed to make an impact during their 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 30. Los Blancos faced Bayern in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Allianz Arena.

Bellingham has found a rich vein of goal-scoring form since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu last summer. He quickly gelled into the attacking midfield role created for him by manager Carlo Ancelotti, and became the club's best goalscorer.

In La Liga, he has scored 17 goals and provided four assists in just 25 games. In the Champions League, he has been just as impressive, racking up four goals and four assists in nine games.

However, his form in front of goal has dipped in recent weeks, recording just one goal in his last eight appearances. Bellingham took zero shots against Bayern on Tuesday and had just one touch in the opposition's penalty area. He also lost five of the 11 ground duels he contested.

Fans took to social media to slam Bellingham's performance against Bayern with posts like these:

"Tonight we saw how overrated Bellingham is. He made 0 impact. Musiala is a sensational player and the world should give him the respect he deserves," said one fan.

"Did bellingham play today?" another fan mocked the Real Madrid star.

"Jude Bellingham last four games in the champions league, no way this guy wins the ballon dor," a fan noted.

"Musiala >>>>>>>Bellingham and thats settled," a fan compared.

"Musiala is twice the player Bellingham could ever be," another fan said.

"I think we can all agree musiala is levels above Bellingham," a third added.

"Why he avoids the premier league, he ain’t built for it," a fan said.

"Yesterday against Bayern Munich he was simply hawker on the pitch," a fan slammed Bellingham.

Bayern Munich 2-2 Real Madrid: Match review

The noise at the Allianz Arena, which was packed to the rafters for the heavyweight clash, dimmed considerably as Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 24th minute. The Brazilian winger provided a calm finish past Manuel Neuer after being expertly found by Toni Kroos.

The first half ended with the visitors in the lead, but a rejuvenation from the Bavarians in the second half brought the stadium back to life.

Leroy Sane scored with a powerful effort in the 53rd minute, while Harry Kane followed it up four minutes later with a successful penalty kick. Bayern Munich looked set to take a lead into the second leg on May 8, but Vinicius found the back of the net again in the 83rd minute to secure a draw for Los Blancos.