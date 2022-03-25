"No way people think all he can offer is goals" - Fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo wants 'World Cup badly' after his build-up play against Turkey

Fans on Twitter have been left mightily impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's build-up play in the opening exchanges of Portugal's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Turkey.

The Manchester United forward played a key role as the hosts took the lead against Turkey as early as the 15th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo produced a well-timed run to get in behind the visitors' defense to latch onto a perfect pass from Joao Moutinho.

After drifting wide towards the right side of the penalty area, the Portugal captain then squared an excellent pass to Diogo Jota with the outside of his foot. Jota dribbled past his man before finding Raphael Guerreiro, who unleashed an attempt from outside the box that hit the woodwork.

Luckily for Portugal, the deflection off the frame of the goal fell kindly to Otavio and the midfielder buried it into the back of the net to send the crowd into a delirium of noise.

Although it was Otavio who gave the hosts the lead in their crucial World Cup qualifier, fans were quick to notice how the move started with Cristiano Ronaldo.

One fan tweeted:

"Ronaldo so raw no way people think all he can offer is goals"

Here are some of the other reactions after Ronaldo stamped his influence on the World Cup qualifier against Turkey:

ronaldo so raw no way people think all he can offer is goals

Ronaldo started that

Ronaldo is cooking omds

What a pre assist by Ronaldo

Ronaldo is sharp today yeah like always when he's playing for selecao nacional

Naah, Cristiano's playmaking ability is so underrated.

There is a huge difference on how Ronaldo plays at country vs club level. The man gives it all at country level #PORTUR

Ronaldo passing ability so far has been outstanding

Ronaldo is Running it back man he wants that World Cup badly

Just before half-time, Jota doubled the advantage for his team with an excellent downward header after a cross from Otavio. Fernando Santos' men have maintained their two-goal cushion at the end of the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal could face Italy in the World Cup playoff final if they beat Turkey

Should they keep hold of their 2-0 lead or add more to it while keeping Turkey at bay, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will face either Italy or North Macedonia in the final.

Fernando Santos' men will fancy their chances against any opposition considering the amount of talent in their ranks. Further, Ronaldo's presence is always an extra boost for any team. The 37-year-old might play his last World Cup in Qatar, should Portugal qualify for the event.

Last summer, Ronaldo secured a blockbuster comeback to Manchester United. However, the Portuguese has not enjoyed a fairytale return to his former club. The Red Devils have failed to win silverware this season and face a real battle to secure Champions League qualification for next term.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Ronaldo at Manchester United.

