‘No way’, ‘this sport is finished’– Rival fans react to Chelsea players named on Ballon d’Or shortlist 

Premier League fans have reacted poorly to Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount making the 30-man Ballon d'Or list.

The official list was revealed yesterday and includes five players from the Champions League winners' current roster.

While N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Romelu Lukaku have received immense support from the community, even some honest patrons of Chelsea have cast doubts upon the selection of Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount.

Sheffield United v Chelsea - Premier League

The inclusion of the aforementioned Chelsea duo in the Ballon d'Or list serves as disrespect to other players in similar positions, according to fans of other Premier League clubs.

Chelsea supporters, however, believe that both the Spaniard and the Englishman played a massive role in their Champions League victory and deserve a shot at one of the highest honors in the game of football.

Naturally, fans took to Twitter to share their dismay over the shortlisted Ballon d'Or candidates and while some responses were hilarious, others were disrespectful.

Here are some of them:

George @FiercestCheetah @FootballlForAll no kimmich or goretzka but mason mount? haha @FootballlForAll no kimmich or goretzka but mason mount? haha

DonnachaUTD ➐ @donnachautd @FootballlForAll Why is Simon kjaer and azpilicueta there but not son? @FootballlForAll Why is Simon kjaer and azpilicueta there but not son?

Sam @SamJGollings @FootballlForAll No way is Azpilicueta on the list ahahaha @FootballlForAll No way is Azpilicueta on the list ahahaha

Will the Chelsea Ballon d'Or nominees guide the Blues to their 6th Premier League title?

Despite winning the Champions League last season, Chelsea struggled to make a mark in their domestic leagues.

However, the team has looked more organized and tactically sound ever since Thomas Tuchel took over.

Despite a loss to Juventus in the group stages of the Champions League, Chelsea are among the favorites to take home the European title.

Furthermore, they have looked incredibly powerful in the Premier League as well, having lost just one game and sitting in first spot after matchweek seven.

Mason Mount didn't get the start to the season he would've hoped for, but his performance against Southampton was full of class. Chelsea looked completely colorless before he was brought on by Tuchel and he contributed to the Blues taking the lead via Timo Werner.

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

Romelu Lukaku's addition has made quite the difference. The Belgian forward and Ballon d'Or nominee has looked extremely dangerous and has managed to score four goals in his second stint at Chelsea.

However, he has failed to find the back of the net in his last few games, which undoubtedly is a worrisome matter for the gaffer.

Belgium v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-final

Also Read

Lukaku scored for Belgium in their defeat against France and was perhaps the best player on the pitch. It's safe to assume that scoring a crucial goal despite Belgium's loss would've given the Chelsea forward immense confidence.

Chelsea take on Brentford on October 16th after the international break.

Edited by Ashwin

LIVE POLL Q. Will a Chelsea player get the Ballon d'Or this season? Yes No 1 votes so far