“No way”, “What a joke!” - Fans baffled as Spain name 25-year-old in starting line-up to face Croatia in Euro 2024 clash

Fans are baffled as Spain have named 25-year-old Marc Cucurella in the starting line-up to face Croatia in Euro 2024 clash. The match is being held at Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday, June 15.

Fans took to social media and flooded with posts questioning the decision of Spain's national team head coach Luis de la Fuente to include the Chelsea defender in the starting XI. While some fans criticized the decision, some believed that there were better players in the squad who should have been named.

Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"No way this nobody manager is starting Cucurella over Grimaldo 😂😂😂😂"

Another added:

"Nacho and Cucurella instead of Pau Torres and Grimaldo. What a joke!🤣"

"Cucurella over Grimaldo 😭😭😭😭😭," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"No Grimaldo means 0-0."

Another said:

"OMG, I see Cucurella in the backline😅."

"Cucu? Over Grimaldo?" said another.

One user wrote:

"Cucurella over Grimaldo… what is my man doing?"

While another wrote:

"Instant karma will come to all of you. Wish you had a fail Euro campaign."

Spain has won the UEFA European Championship thrice in 1964, 2008, and 2012 while Croatia are yet to claim their first title.

Spain national team captain heaps praise on Pedri ahead of Euro 2024

Spain national team captain Alvaro Morata heaped praise on his teammate Pedri and named him as a potential Ballon d'Or candidate. The midfielder is part of his nation's squad for Euro 2024 after having an injury-riddled season.

Speaking about the 21-year-old ahead of Euro 2024, Alvaro Morata said (via Tribuna):

"He's one of our players with the potential to win the Ballon d'Or.”

Pedri was awarded 'Young Player of the Tournament' as he broke out as a key player for La Roja in Euro 2020, contributing to his nation's advancement to the semifinals. The midfielder ended up in 24th place in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings and won the Kopa Trophy at the event.