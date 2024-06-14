Spain vs Croatia Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 3 of UEFA Euro 2024

UEFA Euro 2024 features a high-profile clash between two European giants this weekend as Luis de la Feunte's Spain take on Croatia at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will be determined to win this game.

Croatia are in the midst of a transition but will still need to rely on their old guard in Euro 2024. Stalwarts like Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic have elevated their team's status on the international stage and will look to prove their mettle in what could be their last international tournament.

Spain have a host of exceptional young talents at their disposal and are one of the tournament's more formidable outfits. With Pedri, Lamine Yamal, and Nico Williams in their ranks, the Spanish Armada can pack a punch on their day.

Spain vs Croatia Head-to-Head stats

Spain have an impressive record against Croatia and have won six out of the 10 matches between the two teams. Croatia have managed three victories against Spain and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the UEFA Nations League in 2023 and ended in a 0-0 draw. Spain won the game on penalties and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Spain form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Croatia form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Spain vs Croatia: Numbers you need to know before their

UEFA Euro 2024 encounter

Spain have a good squad at their disposal

Alvaro Morata has scored an impressive six goals across his last two UEFA Euro tournaments for Spain. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann have been more prolific than Morata in this regard during this period.

Since his debut in Euro 2012, Ivan Perisic has been involved in a total of 18 goals in UEFA Euro matches for Croatia, with 10 goals and eight assists. Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have bettered his streak during this period.

The last 50 goals scored by Spain in UEFA Euro tournaments have been scored from inside the box. Their previous goal from outside the box was scored by Raul against Slovenia in 2000.

Croatia have reached the semi-finals in three of their six appearances in the FIFA World Cup but have failed to achieve the feat in any of their six appearances at UEFA Euro tournaments.

Croatia are participating in this sixth UEFA Euro tournament on the trot and have qualified for seven editions of the competition.