“No, you have to wear the same underwear for three or four weeks” – Wolves manager Bruno Lage lifts lid on hilarious conversation with star signing Matheus Nunes

Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) coach Bruno Lage recently revealed a hilarious conversation he had with new club's new signing Matheus Nunes.

The Premier League club signed the Portuguese midfielder from Sporting CP for a club-record fee of £38 million, potentially rising to £43 million.

Nunes' signing was announced only three days ago but he was in the starting lineup for Wolves' 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on August 20.

Lage revealed that his new signing asked permission to go home and bring his clothes before he started playing for the Premier League side. The master tactician responded with a hilarious response as he told the midfielder (via The Sun):

"Can I have a couple of days to go home and bring my clothes, I don’t have anything to wear? I told him ‘no, you have to wear the same underwear for three or four weeks, we don’t have three or four days!"

Lage also opened up on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appreciating the qualities of Nunes as a player. However, the Premier League champions decided to sign Kelvin Phillips, a former Leeds United player, this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur were also considering signing Nunes from Sporting CP, but eventually signed Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma. The aforementioned player's experience in the Premier League might have played a part in Antonio Conte's side signing him.

Nunes performed well against Spurs on August 20 and showed his much-appreciated qualities on the ball. He pulled the strings from Wolves' midfield, making three tackles, one key pass and completing five long balls of his attempted six.

Wolves have had wary start to their Premier League campaign

Wolves' boss Bruno Lage

While new signing Nunes is a massive boost for Wolves, Bruno Lage's side haven't made the best start to their Premier League campaign so far.

They currently sit at the 17th spot in the league table, having picked up only one point from their first three Premier League games.

A 2-1 loss to Leeds United away on the opening day of the season was followed by a draw against Fulham at home. They have now succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Tottenham in their third Premier League match.

Bruno Lage's side have the quality to make an impact in the Premier League. However, their campaign hasn't gone according to plan so far. They will have to show some significant improvement to get their season back on-track as they take on Preston next in the EFL cup.

