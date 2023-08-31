“No wonder Harry Kane left” - Ex-Chelsea man trolls Tottenham Hotspur after Carabao Cup elimination

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur player Jason Cundy reacted to Spurs' elimination from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Fulham on Tuesday, August 29. The second-round contest concluded in a 1-1 deadlock, only for Fulham to clinch a 5-3 victory in the ensuing penalty shootout.

The Carabao Cup was seen as the easiest opportunity for Spurs to win their first trophy since 2008. Their elimination led Jason Cundy to remark that this lack of silverware is exactly why Harry Kane left the club this summer.

In over a decade with Spurs, Kane scored 280 goals in 435 matches but failed to secure any silverware. After their loss against Fulham in the Carabao Cup, Jason Cundy said (via CFCPys):

"Nothing changes (Spurs being knocked out) no wonder Harry Kane left."

Harry Kane, on the other hand, has gotten off to a flying start at Bayern Munich. In two Bundesliga appearances for the defending champions, the English striker has already scored three goals, including a double against Augsburg.

However, despite the disappointment in the Carabao Cup, Tottenham have gotten off to a good start under manager Ange Postecoglou. They have secured seven points from three matches and occupy the third place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea and Tottenham show interest as Ansu Fati contemplates Barcelona departure

Barcelona's young sensation Ansu Fati could be open to exploring options beyond Camp Nou this summer. Previously committed to staying in Barcelona, despite paternal advice to consider moving, Fati may be rethinking his stand, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo (via BarcaBlaugranes).

The young prodigy has been ruminating deeply over his professional trajectory in recent days, and is now prepared to entertain offers channeled through his agent, Jorge Mendes. It's speculated that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have expressed strong interest in acquiring the forward's services. However, any potential move would likely be a loan deal rather than a permanent transfer.

Fati's game time at Barcelona this season has been limited to substitute appearances in all three La Liga matches, sparking discussions over his role in the squad. The circumstances have likely influenced his decision to reconsider offers from other clubs, which could provide him with more opportunities for first-team action.

With the transfer window set to close in mere days, Chelsea and Tottenham will need to make their move with urgency, if reports are to be believed.