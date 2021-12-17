“Nobody can cope with that” – Frank Leboeuf feels Ligue 1 is fortunate to witness Messi, Neymar and Mbappe play in the same team

PSG now have arguably the scariest attacking trio in European football after Lionel Messi joined forces with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this summer. Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf believes the French league is fortunate to see the three superstars representing the same team.

Leboeuf faced some iconic PSG sides featuring the likes of George Weah, David Ginola and Ronaldinho during his time with Strasbourg and Marseille. But the Frenchman feels none of them compare with the current squad at the Parc des Princes.

"When I played against Paris Saint-Germain with Strasbourg, PSG was a great PSG. When I came back with Marseille, PSG had a bad time. When I see Paris Saint-Germain now, I feel that Ligue 1 is back to business and that the future is bright," the former Blues centre-back told Sportsmail.

Almost every club on the continent would love to have players like Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on their sides. In fact, every league will gladly welcome any of the three. That, according to Leboeuf, is one reason why Ligue 1 is fortunate to have all three superstars in one team.

He remarked:

"When you have Neymar and Lionel Messi playing for the same club in Ligue 1, how many leagues in the world would love to see that? We are fortunate.

"All clubs in the world try to attract big players for their brand for the club, for the result, for everything. When you see the frontline - Mbappe, Neymar, Messi - who wouldn't love to have those players?

"We talk about Liverpool, the three up front. They have Salah, Mane and Firmino, or Diogo Jota. Is it better or not? I'm not here to judge. But I'm saying that in terms of personalities nobody can cope with that."

How Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are faring this season

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

The superstar trio took some time to establish good chemistry between themselves but have shown improvements in recent weeks. As it stands, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have 22 goals and 22 assists between them across all competitions so far.

Thanks to their exploits in front of goal, PSG currently lead the race for the Ligue 1 title with 45 points in 18 games. The Parisians have also secured a spot for themselves in the knockout phase of the Champions League and will face Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava