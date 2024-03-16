"Nobody can deny it" – Pep Guardiola gives honest take on Manchester City drawing Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed Real Madrid after the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw, asserting his team face an uphill task next month.

Earlier on Friday (March 15), Manchester City were drawn against Los Merengues in the UEFA Champions League last-eight stage. The winner of the tie will take on either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the semis.

At a recent press conference, Guardiola was queried to share his two cents on the Cityzens' continental face-off against Carlo Ancelotti's side. He replied to reporters (h/t OneFootball):

"It doesn't matter winning or not winning. Of course, it helps us for the club for the fact that we have it. But facing Real Madrid is always the toughest challenge. Nobody can deny it. It's an exceptional club, in this competition, it controls many things for the experience they got in the past."

Revealing how Manchester City can beat Real Madrid, Guardiola said:

"We made, in the last years, steps and this is it. It will be so difficult, and like what happened last season, there will be moments for them, there will be moments for us. As much longer we can keep our moments, we will be closer and after the decisions, or moments, or whatever happens will decide. Hopefully we can arrive in the best moment."

Guardiola, who helped Manchester City win the treble last term, added:

"The club and the mood will be there because the group of players is incredible, and try to do a good performance in Madrid, try to bring a good result here, and with our people, try to do a good game."

Guardiola, who has lost just five of City's 44 games so far this season, has a stellar record against the La Liga team. He has won 13, drawn five, and lost five of his 23 meetings against the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

Carlo Ancelotti comments on Real Madrid's continental fixture against Manchester City

At a recent press conference, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti suggested that his team are capable of eliminating Manchester City in the Champions League. He said (h/t Football Espana):

"They're the rival that everyone considers to be the favorite. It will be a difficult tie, but in Madrid, we have the confidence to do well. The return leg in Manchester is something else. To win this competition, you have to beat the best. I think it will be similar to previous years. One year we won, and other they won, we'll see how it goes."

Real Madrid, who currently lead the La Liga table by seven points, crashed to a 5-1 Champions League semi-final aggregate defeat to City last campaign. However, they recorded a 6-5 aggregate win over Pep Guardiola's side in the last-four stage of the 2021-22 edition.

As for the head-to-head record, Los Merengues have won just one and lost four of their last six meetings against the reigning treble winners.