“Nobody can doubt his quality” - Louis Saha urges Manchester United to sign 34-year-old star who could be similar to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United Louis Saha has urged the Red Devils to snap up Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller, who could be similar to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils have suffered due to the poor form of their attackers. United have scored just 18 times in 15 games in the 2023-24 Premier League, the fewest by any side in the top 13.

One of the potential targets for United in January is Bayern's Muller, who could be part of a swap deal that sends centre-back Raphael Varane the other way. United are not interested in Muller, but Saha reckons the 34-year-old could do a good job:

“He’s definitely a great leader that’s admired across the footballing world. He’s played for one of the world’s best clubs for many, many years, and he’s achieved a lot at Bayern Munich,” Saha told Betfred (as per teamtalk).

Saha added:

“He may not be as quick or as clinical as (Robert) Lewandowski was for Bayern, but he’s such an accomplished forward, and nobody can doubt his quality. He’s a very smart player that has bags of personality.

“He may be 34 years of age, but he could still be an answer for Manchester United, even if it’s not going to be a long-term solution for Erik ten Hag. Not many players in the world have the mixture of personality and experience that Muller has.”

Saha continued:

“Similar to when Manchester United signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo. Those players had no doubts regarding their ability and quality, and they’d be prepared to challenge anybody. They would challenge themselves and their teammates. This is what we need.”

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare at Manchester United?

Former Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a bonafide Manchester United legend, playing 346 games across competitions across two stints, contributing 146 goals and 64 assists.

Most of those goal contributions - 118 goals and 59 assists - came during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2019. The 38-year-old won three straight Premier League titles and the 2008 UEFA Champions League.

His second spell - between 2021 and 2022 - was far less fruitful, as he endured a trophyless campaign. He left midway through the 2022-23 season by mutual consent after falling out of favour with boss Erik ten Hag.

Now at Al-Nassr, the Portugal captain has netted 32 times and provided 11 assists in 39 competitive outings across competitions since joining them in December last year.