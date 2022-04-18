“Nobody can play like Messi” – Barcelona-linked midfielder reveals he grew up idolising Argentine superstar

Barcelona target Florian Wirtz has admitted that he idolized Lionel Messi while he was growing up.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder has enjoyed a sensational breakout campaign at the Bundesliga club. Wirtz has scored ten goals and created 14 assists in 31 appearances this season.

NextGenFootball ⚽ @nextgenfutball



1. Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), 16



2. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), 14



3. Jude Bellingham (Borrusia Dortmund), 11



4. Foden (Manchester City), 9



U-21 players with the most club assists in Europe top 5 leagues this season:

1. Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), 16

2. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), 14

3. Jude Bellingham (Borrusia Dortmund), 11

4. Foden (Manchester City), 9

5. Rodrygo (Real Madrid), 8

Only 18 years old, Wirtz has grabbed the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Barcelona. Now, in an interview with Sky Sports Germany, the German international has confessed his love for the Catalonian giants. The teenager said:

"I actually had a few posters hanging in my room, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Aubameyang, for example. My first jersey, however, was Messi's Argentina jersey. When I was little, he was the best player there was at the time in the world. I watched videos of him, was a fan of his - I wanted to be as good as him."

"Of course, I've developed my own style in the meantime. But nobody can play like Messi - he has his own way of playing. Sometimes, I watch more specifically how he solves situations."

barcacentre @barcacentre Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen): "I always wanted to be the best, as a child I dreamed of playing for Barça and that hasn't changed." [sky sport germany] Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen): "I always wanted to be the best, as a child I dreamed of playing for Barça and that hasn't changed." [sky sport germany] https://t.co/UjbxWgkWby

Could Wirtz be Barcelona's Messi replacement?

Wirtz has already played four times for the Germany senior team. Although he plays predominately as an attacking midfielder, Wirtz can also play as a second striker and on the right wing.

All of those positions are ones that Lionel Messi has mastered. Barcelona are still hunting for a marquee replacement for the Argentine legend, following his departure to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The Leverkusen starlet's development is currently on hold while he recovers from a ruptured cruciate ligament which he suffered in May. Wirtz isn't expected to be back in action until September, according to Transfermarkt.

When asked if his future lies away from the BayArena, Wirtz replied:

"It depends on where I see the next steps in my career. It's definitely a possibility to play abroad at some point. But I haven't thought about it until now. I (will) take everything as it comes and then decide where the next step leads."

Leverkusen have a history of selling their best players, with Kai Havertz, Leon Bailey, Julian Brandt and Bernd Leno all departing in recent seasons for huge profits. Wirtz, however, has dismissed comparisons with Havertz, saying:

"I played with him and was able to learn a lot from him. Kai is playing in the Champions League (for Chelsea) and is already much more successful on the big stage. So it's not my place to compare myself to him."

Luis Llorente @LuisLlorente

🗣️: “I always wanted to be the best, as a child I dreamed of playing for Barça & that hasn't changed, although that can wait.”



: Deco, Barça's scouting chief in Brazil & with an excellent relatinonship with Laporta, is Wirtz's agent. Florian Wirtz to @SkySportDE 🗣️: “I always wanted to be the best, as a child I dreamed of playing for Barça & that hasn't changed, although that can wait.” @FabrizioRomano : Deco, Barça's scouting chief in Brazil & with an excellent relatinonship with Laporta, is Wirtz's agent. Florian Wirtz to @SkySportDE🗣️: “I always wanted to be the best, as a child I dreamed of playing for Barça & that hasn't changed, although that can wait.”@FabrizioRomano: Deco, Barça's scouting chief in Brazil & with an excellent relatinonship with Laporta, is Wirtz's agent. https://t.co/LjQXv7WfkY

