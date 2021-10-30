"Nobody can survive bad results, no one" - Pep Guardiola sympathises with under-fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under fire for his side's recent run of poor results. His fellow tactician Pep Guardiola has expressed sympathy for the Norwegian, noting that there's a huge burden of expectations at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has come under intense pressure, especially after a chastening 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool last weekend. It was one of United's worst defeats at home in the Premier League, extending their winless run in the competition to four games.

Even in the Champions League, Solskjaer's side has laboured to wins. After a defeat at Young Boys in their season opener, United needed late winners from Cristiano Ronaldo to eke out come-from-behind home wins over Villarreal and Atalanta.

Asked whether he feels sorry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester City coach responded by saying that results matter at a big club with pedigree like United. Guardiola said in this regard::

"Of course. At United, everything that happens is doubled. The influence of them, like Liverpool, they are the greatest teams in England for many years. When it happens, their victories are double; defeats are double. Of course, it’s not a surprise."

Guardiola also stressed the importance of delivering good results, adding that even he would come under fire if the results are not satisfactory. The three-time Premier League-winning manager said:

"If I don't have good results, I'll be treated the same. Every manager. Nobody can survive bad results, no one. So expectations are so high at United, you have to win."

Guardiola said that the pressure on Solskjaer is amplified considering United's long title drought in the Premier League. United won their record-extending 13th Premier League title almost a decade ago (2013). The Man City tactician said:

"For a long time the team doesn’t win the Premier League, they do and they work to get results in terms of titles because their history demands it. When I took over (at) Barcelona, I knew it. I had to win. Otherwise, another manager will be in this position."

Guardiola continued, saying that Solskjaer needs to win the next game to possibly stay on at the United helm. He said:

"I’m saying the most obvious thing that everyone knows. And in that moment that it happened I’m pretty sure Ole is surrounded by people, family, the staff to be close to them and try to win the next game. There are no more secrets than that."

How poor has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United been this season?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has failed to get Manchester United going in the right direction in recent weeks.

Manchester United started the season on a promising note, claiming two victories and a draw in their first three games. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have failed to maintain a consistent level of performance since then, leading to a run of unfavourable results.

The Red Devils are currently languishing in seventh place in the Premier League standings with 14 points, having won just four of their nine games so far. They're already out of the EFL Cup following a 1-0 loss to West Ham United.

United also have some serious work to do to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League. Although they atop Group F at the moment, they play two of their next three games (Villarreal and Atalanta) away from home.

