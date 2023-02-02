"Nobody can tell me that Argentina are better than us" - DFB director makes bold claim involving Lionel Messi and Germany 

Germany's new DFB director Rudi Voller has claimed that Argentina are not a better team than Die Mannschaft apart from Lionel Messi. The Germans crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stages, while La Abiceleste lifted the trophy.

Hansi Flick's side's early exit from the international tournament in Qatar shocked many. They have won the competition on four occasions. However, they came unstuck in a tricky Group E consisting of Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica.

Despite Germany's failure at the FIFA World Cup, Voller reckons the Europeans are as good as winners Argentina. However, he did point out that Lionel Messi was an anomaly, saying (via Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger):

"Apart from Messi who is of course outstanding, nobody can tell me that Argentina are better than us. But they defended with incredible passion. They defended in an impressive way and that's what made them world champions."

Germany started their FIFA World Cup campaign in a demoralizing fashion, suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan. They followed that up with a drab 0-0 draw with Spain. Flick's men did beat Costa Rica 4-2 in their final group game. However, there was heartbreak for Die Mannschaft when Japan managed a memorable 2-1 win over Spain to pip them to a place in the last 16.

Die Mannschaft have been undergoing a rebuild under Flick that has seen a new generation being bedded in. The likes of Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, and Niclas Fullkrug have emerged as prominent first-team regulars.

Meanwhile, Argentina also got off to a rocky start in Group B. They were shocked by one of the most remarkable results in the competition's history. Saudi Arabia beat them 2-1 in their opener. However, they won every game following that setback as they made their way toward their third FIFA World Cup trophy.

Messi stole the show in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games. The legendary forward picked up the Golden Ball for the second time in his career for his exploits in the Middle East.

Argentina players want Lionel Messi to continue playing at the next FIFA World Cup

For many, Lionel Messi completed football when he lifted the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar. At the age of 35 he has now won all there is to win at club and international level. The iconic forward claimed before La Abicelese's triumph in the Middle East that it would be his last appearance in the competition.

It remains to be seen if Messi sticks with that stance following his memorable campaign last year. His teammates certainly want him to be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Alex Mac Allister has told the Athletic so, saying:

"We don’t want him to leave the national team. He said he was going to be his last World Cup but we don’t want that. We want him to stay with us. He knows it. So let’s see what happens."

Lionel Messi has earned 172 international caps, scoring 98 goals and providing 55 assists. He won the Copa America in 2021 before lifting the World Cup last year.

