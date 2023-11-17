“Nobody can understand his impact” - Louis Saha insists Manchester United star should get same amount of criticism as Rashford and Antony

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha reckons Mason Mount should be facing the same amount of criticism Marcus Rashford and Antony have faced in recent weeks due to his poor form this season.

Mount signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils after joining them this summer from Chelsea for a fee of £55 million. The 24-year-old became their first signing of the summer and fans were expecting him to make an instant impact at the club after he donned the iconic No. 7 shirt.

However, Mount has struggled to adjust to his new surroundings at Manchester United. He has yet to get off the mark and has provided just one assist in 12 appearances across all competitions. To make matters worse, the England international has lost his position in the starting XI in recent weeks, with Erik ten Hag preferring the likes of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

Saha questioned Mount's role in the team, telling BetFred, via the Sun (h/t Stretty News):

“I get asked a lot to comment on players, especially the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony, but is there some sort of protection over Mason Mount? Mason should have an important role in this team, but nobody can understand his impact."

“In his first six months at Manchester United, Antony was already under fire, so can somebody tell me why the press are okay with Mason Mount not playing well? It seems fine that he’s not playing well. Antony hasn’t won the Champions League, so why is there not the same level of criticism for Mason Mount than there is for Antony? I just don’t understand it."

He added:

“IWhen he plays in the centre of midfield, he seems like he’s too far advanced up the pitch when he should be protecting pockets of space that leave his team exposed. I personally don’t understand his position. He should be coming in late, like Paul Scholes used to do, and I’m not seeing that in his game."

"Mason Mount should be a big player for Manchester United like Marcus Rashford or Antony, so I don’t understand why those two get the intense criticism but Mason doesn’t when he’s not performing at all. He’s not scoring goals, he’s not assisting and nobody’s speaking about it. I just don’t understand it.”

Rashford and Antony have also massively underperformed so far this season. The former has netted just one goal in 16 appearances across all competitions, while Antony has failed to register a single goal contribution in 12 appearances.

Who do Manchester United play next?

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League with 21 points from 12 games — seven points away from leaders Manchester City and five away from the top four.

They will be hoping to shave that gap in their next fixture against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, November 26, following the international break. The Red Devils have been riddled with injuries to key personnel this season, which has arguably affected their displays on the pitch.

They have already lost nine of their first 18 games across competitions this season, raising questions over Erik ten Hag's efficacy as the club's head coach. They continue to struggle in attack due to a lack of goals but are currently in good nick in terms of results, winning four of their last five league games.