"Nobody should have any complaints about him" - Liverpool fans praise summer signing for 'fantastic' performance in win over Leicester

Liverpool came from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Leicester City in the EFL Cup tie at Anfield, and fans were particularly impressed with summer signing Wataru Endo.

Initially trailing due to Kasey McAteer's early goal, the hosts squandered a series of valuable chances before intermission.

Yet, the resurgence post-halftime was rapid, with Cody Gakpo's precise strike leveling the scores just three minutes into the second half. Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota added to the tally with sensational goals, ensuring Liverpool's advance to the tournament's fourth round.

However, one player who attracted a particular outpouring of adulation was summer signing Wataru Endo. His exemplary positioning and tireless work ethic were vital in neutralizing Leicester's counterattacks, making four interceptions and 13 recoveries.

Endo seemed to be a robust cog in Jurgen Klopp's tactical wheel, and he aided the side with an assist for Dominik Szoboszlai's goal.

A flurry of commendatory tweets like these from Liverpool's fanbase highlighted the midfielder's standout display:

Liverpool's journey in the EFL Cup lives on, and they shift their attention back to Premier League action with an upcoming showdown against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

As for Leicester City, although they have bowed out of the EFL Cup, their primary aim remains to ascend from the Championship to reestablish themselves in the top flight.

Liverpool eye sensational forward signings amid Salah's uncertain future

As concerns over Mohamed Salah's long-term commitment to Anfield continue to grow, with Saudi Arabia expressing strong interest, the Reds have begun scouting for successors.

High on their list is West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, who recently impressed during his side's 3-1 defeat at Anfield. He scored the lone goal for the Hammers, catching the eye of Jurgen Klopp and his scouting team.

Sports journalist Neil Jones has revealed (via Football Fancast) that the England international is much admired within the corridors of Anfield.

In a parallel development, the Reds' pursuit of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has gained fresh momentum. While the Bianconeri had been unwilling to part ways with the Italian star previously, their current financial challenges have led to a change in stance.

Reports from Spain, cited by The Hard Tackle, suggest that Juventus is now willing to negotiate Chiesa's departure if a suitable offer is made. The club has reportedly set their valuation at €70 million.

However, the competition to acquire Chiesa's services promises to be intense, as Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are also in the hunt for his signature.

With two high-caliber forwards in their sights, the Reds seem determined to maintain their attacking prowess regardless of Salah's ultimate decision.