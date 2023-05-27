"Nobody expected us to fight for the title" - Arsenal sporting director Edu has dismissed claims that the Gunners 'bottled' PL title

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has brushed away claims that his side 'bottled' the Premier League this season.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Edu insisted that the Gunners have had a successful season overall, finishing second. He said:

“I think it needs a little more elaborate analysis. My role makes me need to understand the season as a whole. Perhaps in these last five games, we had a drop in performance, which was sustaining us to fight for the title and be fighting for the title was really the consistency of performance. From the moment we had this drop in performance, we have to understand why. This is already well understood by us."

Edu added:

“Saying Arsenal ‘bottled’ is a word I wouldn’t use, we created our own frustration. Nobody expected us to fight for the title. You being frustrated about not winning the title is a change of mind. It could even be considered, let’s say, positive, considering times ago. In the past, we celebrated the fourth place, the third. Today, we are frustrated with the second."

Arsenal exceeded all of their pre-season expectations with a brilliant run of form that saw them lead the table for most of the season. However, Mikel Arteta's men suffered a dip in form in April, a run that saw them secure just three points out of a possible 12.

During the same time, Manchester City went on an incredible run themselves, winning 12 straight that saw them eventually leapfrog the Gunners. Pep Guardiola's men were crowned champions for a third straight season with Arsenal's loss to Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal receive massive boost in pursuit of Premier League star

Declan Rice is keen on a move to North London.

Arsenal are in pole position to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. According to the Mirror, the 24-year-old has selected the Gunners as his preferred destination. This could serve as a massive boost in negotiations for the side who are expected to face competition for Rice from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Hammers could be forced to sell Rice this summer. His contract with the side expires in 2024 and with an extension unlikely, they could part with him to avoid losing him on a free. However, they do have the option to extend his contract by 12 months.

Manager Mikel Arteta has made Rice his priority summer signing. With the imminent departure of Granit Xhaka, the 24-year-old could serve as an upgrade in the void left by the Swiss international.

