"Nobody is more frustrated than Eden Hazard" - Carlo Ancelotti backs struggling Real Madrid star

Carlo Ancelotti will head into Real Madrid's upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture without the services of Eden Hazard.

The 30-year-old remains unavailable due to an injury he sustained during Belgium's semi-final clash against France in the UEFA Nations League earlier this month. He was recently seen training in isolation on the grass at Real Madrid's training facility, Valdebebas.

Ancelotti has confirmed that Hazard will not be available for Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

The manager sympathized with the Belgian's unfortunate luck and stated that nobody is more frustrated by the situation than the winger himself.

Ancelotti said in the pre-match press conference:

"Hazard is tired of having these problems, he isn't injured but he has an overload. Nobody is more frustrated than Hazard. I think he will be available against Barcelona or Osasuna."

Injury setbacks and fitness problems have derailed Eden Hazard's impact at Real Madrid. The landscape at Real Madrid, which looked lush and full of possibilities when he first joined, now seems unpredictably ill-fated.

Possible options available to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti in the absence of Eden Hazard

The signing of Eduardo Camavinga was a blessing for Carlo Ancelotti. The Frenchman has made an immediate impact whenever he has played and has proven himself at Real Madrid as well.

Speaking about the midfielders in his team, Ancelotti said:

"I think they [Kroos, Casemiro and Modric] are players who continue to compete at the top level. Then we have a squad with young players like Blanco, Camavinga and Valverde who are pushing them a lot. I have to take into account everyone's age and their experience, we have a midfield that can compete against anyone."

The Italian tactician is cautiously picking experience over flair with his team selection for Tuesday's fixture.

Interestingly enough, Ancelotti was appreciative of the halt in Real Madrid's regular football schedule due to the international break. He believes his players have benefitted a lot from it.

He said:

"It was a good period because the players have returned, except for Hazard, who has a little problem, we have recovered Mendy and Marcelo, whilst Kroos' condition has improved. I like what I have seen in recent training sessions and the team is prepared for a difficult game against a team that plays well and will try their best to win."

