"Nobody gives you anything" - Ronaldo Nazario speaks out when asked if Lionel Messi 'deserves' to win the World Cup

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has spoken out amid the growing consensus that Lionel Messi deserves to win the FIFA World Cup before hanging up his boots. The Selecao legend explained that he would be happy if the Argentine wins the prestigious trophy but doesn't think that the concept of deserving it comes into play.

Lionel Messi is having another sensational outing at the World Cup this year, leading Argentina into the semi-finals where they will lock horns with Croatia tomorrow (December 13).

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca 🎙️| Pedri: “Leo Messi deserves the World Cup & if Spain can't win it, I hope that Argentina wins.” 🎙️| Pedri: “Leo Messi deserves the World Cup & if Spain can't win it, I hope that Argentina wins.”

Many have backed the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to go all the way and lead his nation to success in the competition, with some even claiming that football owes him the World Cup.

Ronaldo, however, argues that every footballer deserves to claim football's most prestigious prize. The Brazilian legend nevertheless showered praise on the Paris Saint-Germain maestro for his decisive performances in Qatar and described him as a killer with the ball.

When asked if Lionel Messi deserves to win the World Cup, Ronaldo said (via AS):

"For deserving it, we all deserve it. Nobody gives you anything, not even for your story. Argentina isn't playing very well but they play together, they're aggressive and then there's Messi, who is decisive when he's near the box. He now does less sprints than before."

The former Selecao striker went on to explain that while he'd be happy if Lionel Messi wins the honor, he can't support that course due to the Brazil-Argentina rivalry. He said:

"He [Leo] has been very focused on winning the World Cup. I see him with character. I would be happy for him if they win but we have a great Brazil-Argentina rivalry and I would be a bit of a hypocrite if I said I would be happy for Argentina. I see football as a romantic. I will enjoy any champion."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC LIONEL MESSI IS TWO WINS AWAY FROM WINNING HIS FIRST WORLD CUP! LIONEL MESSI IS TWO WINS AWAY FROM WINNING HIS FIRST WORLD CUP! 🏆 https://t.co/Mr6BoHqw3S

How good has Lionel Messi been at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The Argentine has been one of the most impressive players in the World Cup this year. As it stands, he's ranked second in the race for the Golden Boot with four goals to his name in five matches, only one goal behind first-placed Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain maestro has bagged two assists, created 14 chances, and completed a whopping 215 passes in the tournament. He's also completed 11 dribbles in the competition and maintained an average rating of 7.96 per game according to Whoscored.

All eyes will be on the 35-year-old when Argentina and Croatia lock horns tomorrow for a spot in the semi-finals.

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes