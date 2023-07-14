"Nobody is interested in that tinpot club anymore", "Bro doesn’t rate that small club" - Fans react as Lionel Messi unfollows PSG from Instagram

Fans on Twitter are reacting after a post pointed out that Lionel Messi has unfollowed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Instagram. Messi now follows only four teams on Instagram: Barcelona, Manchester City, Newells' Old Boys, and Chelsea.

The Argentina captain played for the Parisian club for two seasons. He joined the team as a free agent in the summer of 2021. Messi left the club as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract on June 30.

After Messi unfollowed his former side on Instagram, one fan wrote on Twitter:

"PSG’s followers keep dropping. Nobody is interested in that tinpot club anymore. Can’t wait for Mbappe to leave so i know the club is now non existing."

Another fan claimed:

"Bro doesn’t rate that small club."

Messi played 75 matches for the Parisian club during his time in the French capital. He scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists across competitions. He will now play in the MLS for David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami.

Fans, however, took shots at his former club, PSG, after Lionel Messi unfollowed the team.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk



He only follows 4 teams now:

Barcelona

Newell's

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea Messi has unfollowed PSG from Instagram.He only follows 4 teams now:BarcelonaNewell's🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

IRUNNIA @Irunnia_ @AlbicelesteTalk @Chisomnwagbaraa @DataInvicta PSG’s followers keep dropping. Nobody is interested in that tinpot club anymore. Can’t wait for Mbappe to leave so i know the club is now non existing

ZainMesWiz🌹♥️💙🇦🇷🏆⚽🦅 @NatuMesWiz @AlbicelesteTalk



Messi thank you @DataInvicta Finally, I used to pray for times like this 🥳Messi thank you

"It was difficult to adapt"- Lionel Messi on his initial struggles at PSG

During the earlier stages of his PSG career, Lionel Messi struggled for form. His performances took a major hit as a result. Messi scored only 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 matches in his first season at the French club.

Messi revealed that it was difficult for him to adapt. He further added that, despite liking the club before joining, he didn't find it easy in the French capital.

Messi told beIN Sport:

"I came to Paris because I liked the club, I had friends, a lot of people I knew in the dressing room. It seemed to me that, beyond what the club was, I was going to have a much easier adaptation to any other side that I could go. That's why I decided to come. The adaptation was very difficult, much more than I expected."

He added:

"Beyond the fact that I had known people in the locker room, it was difficult to adapt to the change, being late, not having a preseason. Adapting to a new way of playing, new teammates, the city, to which it was very difficult for me and my whole family to adapt to at the beginning."

Lionel Messi's time in France is over. In fact, he has left European football altogether. Inter Miami will be the next phase in Messi's career.

Fans will keep a keen eye on how the Argentina captain performs in US Soccer.