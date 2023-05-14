"Nobody knows what is going to happen" - Pep Guardiola opens up on Manchester City star's future amid links to Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently opened up on Ilkay Gundogan's future at the club. The German midfielder has been linked with a move to Barcelona at the end of the season.

Gundogan is currently in the final months of his contract with City. According to reports, Barcelona are keen on signing the German international as a free agent once his deal expires.

Gundogan starred in Manchester City's recent 3-0 Premier League win against Everton, scoring two goals and providing an assist as the Cityzens took another step towards the Premier League title. After the match, Guardiola said (h/t City Xtra):

"Nobody knows what is going to happen, maybe he stays. Hopefully..."

Gundogan has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 47 matches across competitions for the Cityzens. He has been an important player for the club since his 2016 move from Borussia Dortmund.

Gundogan has made 300 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 58 goals and providing 400 assists. Having the chance to sign a player of his quality for free would be massive for any club. Hence, it is understandable why Barcelona are so keen on adding the 32-year-old to their ranks.

Ronald Koeman doesn't expect Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine forward has been heavily linked with a return to Barca in the summer.

Messi's former teammate Sergio Busquets recently announced that he will be leaving the Blaugrana at the end of the season.

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman claimed that Messi, Busquets and Jordi Alba might play in the Saudi Arabia or in the United States together. He said (via ESPN):

“I don’t expect Messi to return to Barcelona. Busquets will leave, Jordi Alba isn’t certain to stay too and these 3 are close friends. It wouldn’t surprise me if they would leave for Miami or Saudi Arabia together.”

Barca need to free up €200 million from their wage bill if they are to register new players in the summer. Hence, the club have their work cut out to make Messi's return a reality.

