"Nobody probably would have expected that" - Lucas Leiva names one Liverpool star who shocked everyone last season

Former Liverpool star Lucas Leiva recently named Reds star Ryan Gravenberch as one who shocked everyone with his performance last season. The English giants had an impressive 2024-25 campaign, where they won the Premier League.

Ryan Gravenberch made 49 appearances over 4,207 minutes for Liverpool last season, contributing four assists across competitions. The Dutchman took on the pivot role under Arne Slot, despite usually preferring a more central position. Gravenberch adapted to his new role efficiently, becoming crucial to the Reds' midfield. Gravenberch was complimented by other midfielders, particularly Alexis Mac Allister, who also played a key role in the club lifting their second Premier League title.

In an interview with The Redmen TV (h/t TBR Football), Lucas Leiva showered praise on Ryan Gravenberch for his performance last season. He said:

"I think good players, they are able to adapt, you know, and Gravenberch is the case. You know, nobody probably would have expected that coming during the season or during the pre-season. But he’s a different type of six, I would say, but still able to perform. And I think he played a big, big part last year. I think touch wood, he will keep fit because, you know, he played, I think, more minutes than anyone."

He added:

"I think that’s the beauty of football. And I think Arne could see something that maybe people from outside didn’t, but because he’s on daily basis and now he’s playing a big part. So, yeah, it’s a different style of play. Andre was linked with the club and, but yeah, I think Gravenberch found probably even more comfortable in that position. You know, probably game time, he would have less, maybe in the number eight position. So I think it suits everyone."

Apart from Gravenberch, Liverpool also have midfielders of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and new star signing Florian Wirtz in their squad. The Reds appear to be in a great position to compete for the Premier League once again.

"He played a big role last year"- Lucas Leiva hails Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister for his form last season

Mac Allister - Source: Getty

In his aforementioned interview with The Redmen TV, Lucas Leiva also pointed out how Alexis Mac Allister played an important role for Liverpool last season. He said (via TBR Football):

"What a player, what a fantastic player. I think he’s, he has, he’s capable of doing that link, you know, between defence and attack. Very composed, you know, I agree, probably he doesn’t get the headlines, but I’m sure inside the team, he’s, he’s well, well respected and we can see, you know, it’s not only for Liverpool, before as well, for the national team, you know, he played, he plays a big part of the success of the Argentina."

Mac Allister was a part of Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning squad and the 2024 Copa America-winning squad. The 26-year-old has been applauded for his performance in both tournaments, playing a crucial role in the squad. Speaking further about how the midfielder was an important signing for the Reds, Leiva said:

"Unfortunately, you know, I have to say that, a fantastic player. I think he helps as well, the players around him to play better. He played a big role last year, two seasons ago as well. He, he was a fantastic signing and we just hope that he continues like that."

In 49 outings across competitions, Alexis Mac Allister contributed seven goals and six assists for Liverpool last season.

