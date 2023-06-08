"Nobody rates that fraud" - Fans react as Zlatan Ibrahimovic crossed out Manchester United star's name when showing best squad he has played with

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has seemingly crossed out Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's name from the best team he played with during his career.

Ibrahimovic has called time on his iconic playing career which has seen him play for European heavyweights and alongside world-class talent. The enigmatic striker played for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan and Manchester United during his career.

A picture has surfaced of the 41-year-old naming the best squad of players that accompanied him on his footballing journey, per centregoals. He names Gianluigi Buffon in goal, with Lilian Thuram, Thiago Silva, Alessandro Nesta, and Maxwell in defense.

Meanwhile, the Swede selected Patrick Vieira, Xavi, and Pavel Nedved in midfield. He of course picked himself in attack alongside Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

However, fans have noticed that Ibrahimovic has crossed Manchester United shot-stopper De Gea's name out on the substitutes bench. The Swede appeared to have a change of mind with Julio Cesar named above him. The Brazilian goalkeeper is joined by Andres Iniesta, Fabio Cannavaro, Gennaro Gattuso, and Clarence Seedorf on the bench.

De Gea spent two seasons playing alongside Ibrahimovic for the Red Devils. The duo won the League Cup and the Europa League during their time together at Old Trafford. The Spaniard picked up the club's Player of the Year award in his former Swedish teammate's final campaign with the Premier League giants.

However, the Spanish shot-stopper has endured a difficult 2022-23 season with Manchester United. He has struggled throughout the campaign making some glaring mistakes. This is despite him winning the Premier League Golden Glove with 17 clean sheets in 38 league games.

It may be De Gea's current poor form that has led to Ibrahimovic deciding to cross him off his list of the greatest squad he has played with. Fans are still taking aim at the Spaniard as a result of the legendary striker's decision, with one tweeting:

"Nobody rates that fraud."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the intriguing picture that suggests the Swede snubbed De Gea at the last minute:

Manchester United's De Gea talked up Ibrahimovic's arrival at the club in 2016

De Gea was excited by Ibrahimovic's arrival at Manchester United in 2016 when the Swede joined as a free agent. The Swede had just left PSG following the expiration of his contract. He joined his former Inter Milan coach Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

The iconic forward was regarded as one of Europe's deadliest strikers at the time and De Gea lauded his signing. He said (via ESPN):

"It's really good to have Zlatan already here, training with the team. You can see he's a top player. He's massive, very big, with a lot of quality and of course he is a top striker."

De Gea tipped the Swede to quickly adapt to life in English football:

"I think he will settle in very quickly. You can look and it seems like he has been playing here many years already and it's the same with the other guys we've signed."

The legendary forward did just that, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists in 53 games across competitions for the Red Devils. He left the Premier League giants in 2018 when he opted to join LA Galaxy in the MLS on a free transfer.

