“Nobody seems to be interested anymore” - Manchester United labelled an ‘embarrassment’ due to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga

Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to leave Manchester United should embarrass and anger his teammates, as per former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Ronaldo's desire to leave United should hurt the feelings of the rest of the squad and urge them to play well to prove a point to the Portuguese forward.

"Ronaldo has said the players are no longer interested in playing for Man United,” he told Football Insider. “How embarrassing is that? If I was in that dressing room I would be wanting to prove him wrong."

McAvennie added his astonishment at the player's lack of pride at Old Trafford.

“Nobody seems to be interested anymore. I had a lot of pride when I was a player, everybody around me was proud to wear the jersey. Do they have that at Man United? I don’t know."

He feels nobody in the dressing room is bothered to help Ronaldo resolve his future at the club.

"By all accounts the way Ronaldo’s acting, they haven’t, they’ve not got that pride anymore. If I was in that dressing room I’d be asking Ronaldo how to sort it, but obviously nobody is listening."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future remains a mystery ahead of league opener against Brighton and Hove Albion

The Portuguese forward was re-signed by the club in the summer window last year. His arrival from Juventus was greeted with a lot of fanfare amongst the Red Devils faithful.

12 months later, it appears everything has gone south. Despite Ronaldo having a personally impressive season (24 goals in 38 games), Manchester United struggled to deliver as a team.

They were knocked out early in all cup competitions and finished a lowly sixth in the Premier League standings, a staggering 35 points behind local rivals and champions Manchester City.

With Manchester United forced to play in the Europa League this season, Ronaldo reportedly wants out. At 37, he wants to make his final years count by playing in the best European club competitions every season.

However, the club are eager to retain him this summer, with another 12 months left on his current contract. The player does not seem to have too many available suitors either, leaving his future up in the air at the moment.

