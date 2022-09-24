"Nobody is surprised" - Premier League rival and Portugal teammate makes interesting claim about Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Ruben Neves has claimed that it is not surprising the legendary forward wants to continue his career into 2024.

Ronaldo has vowed to make the 2024 UEFA European Championships with Portugal this past week when asked about potential retirement.

The Manchester United striker said:

"I am in a national team with many young players still, with an extraordinary future and obviously, I want to be part of this World Cup and the European Championship as well – I will take over right away.”

Many had envisioned the former Real Madrid forward potentially ending his international career at this year's FIFA World Cup.

However, the Portugal camp are not surprised with Ronaldo stating his intentions to make the Euros in 2024.

Neves has lauded the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's professionalism, saying (via Tuttomercatoweb):

“Nobody is surprised. Working with him, we know what he is. We didn’t expect him to say it at the moment but somehow we already knew it, for the way he works, for how he is involved."

Ronaldo has started the new season at Old Trafford in unconvincing fashion with just one goal in eight appearances.

However, he is flourishing for the Portugal national side ahead of the World Cup and has become the highest international goalscorer of all time with 117 goals.

Neves added:

“He is always extraordinary when he is called up for the national team, he is a professional in all respects and he will be ready.”

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Feliz por estar de volta a casa! Feliz por estar de volta a casa! 😀🇵🇹🙏🏽 https://t.co/nh5FlzjORG

Cristiano Ronaldo's side take on the Czech Republic on September 24 and Spain on September 27 in the UEFA Nations League.

Both the Manchester United forward and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Neves will be part of the squad looking to impress ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo could fire Portugal to World Cup glory

Cristiano Ronaldo and co head to Qatar in November

The Red Devils forward continues to impress on the international stage despite his age and will be eager to lift the World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal won the European Championships in 2016. Cristiano Ronaldo had to spur his team on from the sidelines due to a first-half injury incurred in the 1-0 final win over France.

Tobyhot @tobyhot7



Cristiano Ronaldo's dressing room speech after winning the euros in 2016



World Cup next



#FOBbymsjori "...not the Champions League, Not Individual trophies, this is the best day of my life"Cristiano Ronaldo's dressing room speech after winning the euros in 2016World Cup next "...not the Champions League, Not Individual trophies, this is the best day of my life"Cristiano Ronaldo's dressing room speech after winning the euros in 2016 🐐🇵🇹World Cup next 🇵🇹❤️#FOBbymsjori https://t.co/L7WoWa115G

The Manchester United striker will be hoping to have more of a say in this year's World Cup tournament and Fernando Santos' side are one of the favorites to have glory in Qatar.

Their group H consists of Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea and is for many one of the most difficult groups.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far