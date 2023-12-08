"Nobody is talking too much about them" - Les Ferdinand makes Liverpool claim as he names his favorites to win the PL this season

Former England striker turned television pundit Les Ferdinand has named Liverpool as his favorite for the Premier League title this season. The Reds find themselves second in the table at present, two points behind leaders Arsenal.

Ferdinand has claimed that Liverpool's excellent season so far has somewhat gone under the radar. He said that they aren't being considered as challengers despite getting the right results. He claimed that while the Merseysiders have somewhat rebuilt their side this summer, they should not be overlooked in the title race.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Sport, the former Tottenham Hotspur attacked said, as quoted by TBR Football:

"The top three or four teams in the league at the moment. The team I like at the moment is Liverpool. Nobody is talking too much about them. Everyone was saying about next year and building a team for it, but they are coming up on the rails, getting result after result, scoring goals, winning games.

"They are where they want to be but nobody is talking about them at the moment and I think they will like that."

Jurgen Klopp's side have been quite solid this season on both fronts this season, having scored 34 goals in 15 games while conceding just 14. They boast the second-most potent attack and the joint-most solid defense in terms of numbers.

With 10 wins, four draws, and one defeat, they have 34 points so far. Their only defeat came controversially against Tottenham Hotspur in September.

Liverpool make approach to sign Dutch forward whose contract expires in six months

Liverpool are reportedly ready to launch a move for highly-rated Benfica forward Kyanno Lorenzo Silva. As claimed by Football Insider, the Reds have identified the 18-year-old Dutchman as a target for January.

The young attacker has his current deal with Benfica expiring next summer which means he could be available on the cheap in January. Silva is most natural on the right flank but can also operate as a number nine and also on the left wing.

Liverpool have one of the best right wingers in the world in Mohamed Salah although he is in his 30s. However, he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. The Reds still have plenty of quality up front with the likes of Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and wonderkid Ben Doak at the club.

Meanwhile, Silva came through the youth ranks of SVV Schiedam before moving to Feyenoord and Sparta Rotterdam. He joined Benfica in 2021 and has featured for the Eagles' U23 side this season. The youngster has featured nine times this season, including thrice in the UEFA Youth League, and has scored twice.