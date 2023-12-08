Liverpool make approach to sign Dutch forward who has just 6 months left in his current contract - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Benfica forward Kyanno Lorenzo Silva.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have made an approach to sign Silva, who is on track to become a free agent. The Dutchman has only six months left on his current contract and could be available for cheap in January if Benfica are unable to extend his deal.

Silva typically operates on the right wing and could potentially be an understudy for Mohamed Salah. However, should Liverpool sign him, he will face plenty of competition, with Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz all in the fray. Youngster Ben Doak has received minutes this season as well.

Silva's youth career began at SVV Schiedam and he moved to Feyenoord's youth set-up. He then joined Sparta Rotterdam's youth side in 2017, spending four years there before joining Benfica's U17 team in 2021.

The 18-year-old was promoted to the Primeira Liga outfit's U23 side earlier this year. Silva has featured nine times this season, including thrice in the UEFA Youth League, and has scored twice.

The 2005-born has also played five times for the Netherlands' U19 team, but is yet to score or assist in 159 minutes of action.

Liverpool could sign a defender in the January transfer window - Reports

There has been no official word from Liverpool or manager Jurgen Klopp on their plans for the winter transfer window. However, the rumor mill has picked up pace in the past week.

While Kyanno Lorenzo Silva could be a potential target for the Reds, other reports have suggested that they could go after a centre-back in January. These come after Joel Matip suffered an ACL injury during his side's 4-3 win over Fulham on December 3.

This leaves Klopp with only Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as his senior options in central defense. Youngster Jarrell Quansah, who has impressed this term, is another option, though he lacks experience.

According to The Sun, Liverpool could consider signing Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix. The Frenchman, 23, joined the Bundesliga side from French outfit Sochaux in 2020 and currently has only 18 months left on his deal. He has played 113 times for Wolfsburg, including 15 appearances this season.

The report added that Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi could also be an option for Liverpool. Guehi, a product of Chelsea's youth set-up, joined Palace in 2021 and has made 98 appearances for them since then.