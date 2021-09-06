"Nobody was there, it was all shut" - Sergio Aguero surprised by difference between training sessions at Barcelona and Manchester City

New Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero has opened up on the difference in training routines at Manchester City and the Catalan club. Aguero moved to the Blaugrana on a free deal in the summer but is yet to make an appearance for them.

The 33-year-old was left surprised by the difference in training sessions at Barcelona and Manchester City. Aguero revealed how, at the Manchester-based club, the players arrived an hour and a half before the start of training, but at Barcelona, it was just half an hour before the training.

The Argentine went on to explain how he wanted to come in an hour before the start of training at Barcelona but when he did, he found the facility to be shut.

“At City we arrived an hour and a half before training and here half an hour before. I said, well, I’ll come in at least an hour before and try and go to the gym or do some things, but nobody was there, it was all shut, dammit,” Aguero said on Twitch streamer (via Sport).

"He was a bit lost on the pitch" - Barcelona star Sergio Aguero on Lionel Messi's PSG debut

Aguero was quizzed about Messi's debut for PSG

Aguero, Lionel Messi's teammate with Argentina, joined Barcelona in the hope that he would be playing alongside Messi in La Liga too. But as fate would have it, the former Barcelona captain ended up moving to Paris Saint-Germain in the same transfer window.

Aguero was quizzed about Messi's debut for PSG against Reims. The 34-year-old came on as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 win for PSG.

“He was a bit lost on the pitch, but everything he touched he did well with,” Aguero said of Messi's PSG debut.

