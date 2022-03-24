"Nobody wanted Chelsea" - Real Madrid star Toni Kroos opens up on facing the Blues in Champions League quarter-finals 

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has admitted no team wanted to draw Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals. The German believes Thomas Tuchel's side are the toughest to face in the competition.

Last week, in the Champions League draw, Chelsea were drawn out first with Real Madrid as their opponents. The two sides met in the semi-finals last season, and the Blues won 3-1 on aggregate.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC The last time we faced Real Madrid in the #UCL ! 🤩 The last time we faced Real Madrid in the #UCL! 🤩

While speaking on his brother's podcast, Kroos claimed Madrid were drawn against the toughest sides in the recent draws. The midfielder added that they got the team nobody else wanted to face in the competition. He said:

"They are the current Champions League champions, so it couldn't be more difficult. There could hardly be a bigger hurdle, but we have to concentrate on ourselves, and if we play well, it's possible to do a lot of things. We have to try to be very good because that's what we will have to be to reach the semi-finals. Probably nobody wanted PSG in the last 16, and probably nobody wanted Chelsea in the quarter-finals, but that's the way things are, and we have to accept them." [h/t Europa Press]

Toni Kroos on Chelsea and Real Madrid fans missing the game

Chelsea's restrictions have now been partially lifted, and the club can sell tickets.

However, at the time of recording the podcast, Kroos spoke about the fans possibly missing the game and said:

"It would be a disadvantage. But listen, in general this game is for the spectators, the game changes so much with spectators. So hopefully we'll find solutions. I'm pretty sure everybody at the club and the board will fight for a chance. I don't know how big the possibility is, but the games are for the spectators and especially these games. It's a different game when the crowds are in the stadium. Hopefully we can make it happen somehow."

Chelsea vs Real Madrid first leg takes place on April 6th and the second a week later on April 12th.

