“Nobody wants to work with her” – Ex-employee makes stunning revelation about ‘bossy’ and ‘rabid’ Shakira amid ongoing Pique breakup saga

Colombian pop star Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique have been under the spotlight since their high-profile split last month. The pair ended their 12-year long relationship after Pique was accused of seeing another woman.

There have now been new revelations regarding the 45-year-old pop star. A former employee by the name of Cristina Cardenas has thrown light on Shakira's rude behavior.

While speaking to MARCA, she has described how the pop star forbids everyone from taking images of her while working together.

"She is bossy. A Shakira shot that could last four hours, takes up to 17 hours. It ends up making the producer, the directors, everyone desperate. Nobody wants to work with her.”

Calling Shakira a "rabid person," she went on to add:

"She's a rabid person, you can't even look her in the eye, and if you happen to take your cell phone near her, she demands that you don't take pictures of her, you can't talk to her, that's strictly prohibited."

Cristina Cardenas also talked about the pop star's work ethics, which makes it difficult for anyone to have a healthy working relationship with her. In that regard, she said:

“She loves to drag out production jobs that can be done in just a couple of hours. It takes too long and the workers end up getting desperate."

She added:

"She doesn't want anyone to overshadow her. If there is someone who stands out above her, she immediately points her finger. It is impossible to work with her."

As things stand, the pop star has not responded to the accusations made by Cristina Cardenas.

Gerard Pique and Shakira's kids are at the center of the controversy at the moment

Shakira and Gerard Pique are parents to sons Milan and Sasha. However, they are at the center of their controversial split at the moment. According to MARCA, the pop star wants to take her kids from Barcelona to Miami while Pique wants to keep them with him in Spain.

Despite wanting to go their separate ways, the pair still want the best for their two children. According to the aforementioned source, the duo are starting a reconciliation with their lawyers to come to a settlement regarding the same.

According to reports, custody of the kids will be the most important part of the decision. Both the footballer and the pop star have independent finances, thus the economic side should not be a problem.

