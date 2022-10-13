"Nobody will be able to conquer Europe the way he did" - Pundit makes interesting comparison between Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland 

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has claimed that Manchester City forward Erling Haaland cannot replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's European dominance.

Speaking to Compare.bet, Saha was asked if Haaland can achieve similar numbers to that of Ronaldo.

The City striker has made a phenomenal start to life at the Etihad Stadium, bagging a remarkable 20 goals in just 13 appearances across competitions.

However, Saha doesn't believe he can hit the heights Ronaldo has due to how the Portuguese has continuously reinvented himself in different positions:

"I don’t know, because what I see with Haaland, I don’t think he has the complete package like Ronaldo. I don’t think Haaland will change a position like Ronaldo did as a goalscoring winger. It’s not about numbers, it’s about your impact on the game and how much you achieve. It’s about how you overcome adversity and respond to difficulties."

Saha notes that numbers are important, but that achievements go a long way in cementing your legacy and that nobody can hit Ronaldo's European feats:

"The numbers are important, but it’s more about the achievements alongside it. Alan Shearer, for example, has big numbers, but his achievements aren’t really recognised outside of England, across Europe."

He continued,

"What Ronaldo has done is really unbelievable, I mean it. Nobody will be able to conquer Europe the way he did. Nobody should disrespect what he has done, I’m really adamant about that. No matter how many goals someone scores, we shouldn’t compare them to Cristiano."

Saha concluded by explaining what Haaland would have to achieve in order to rival Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Haaland will have to score 50 goals a season for 15 years to manage to catch that guy [Ronaldo]. It’s also about the way Ronaldo did it too – scoring overhead kicks, winning Champions Leagues."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK If Erling Haaland wanted to match Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 league goals, he'd have to score 40 goals a season until the year 2037 If Erling Haaland wanted to match Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 league goals, he'd have to score 40 goals a season until the year 2037 😳 https://t.co/qtZVI8qyPg

Cristiano Ronaldo's European exploits are difficult to achieve for Haaland

Cristiano Ronaldo is a European icon

Cristiano Ronaldo has often been dubbed as the 'King of the Champions League', having won the competition on five occasions.

He has scored an astounding 700 club goals during his career, with his latest coming in United's 2-1 win over Everton on October 9.

Haaland does have a long way to go in dethroning Ronaldo in Europe but his arrival at City has seen them touted as favorites to win the Champions League.

They currently sit at the top of Group G, with three wins and one draw in four fixtures.

The Cityzens dropped points against FC Copenhagen on October 11, their only match Haaland has not played in so far this season.

