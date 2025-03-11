Nolito picks 2 Barcelona stars in top 5 when asked who should win 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Former Spanish star Nolito has named two Barcelona players in his top five picks as the winner of 2025 Ballon d'Or. The 38-year-old arrived at Camp Nou in 2008 and was a part of La Blaugrana's B team and then made his LaLiga debut for the first team in October 2010.

When asked who should win the Ballon d'Or this year, Nolito mentioned two players from his former club, Raphinha and Pedri, and put them in the current top five picks for the annual award.

The former winger said (via @BarcaUniversal on X):

"Today, Raphinha and Pedri are in the top 5."

Raphinha, who signed for Barcelona from Leeds United in 2022, has been pulling off impressive performances for the Catalan club after becoming a regular starter under head coach Hansi Flick this season. The Brazilian star has registered 25 goals and 18 assists in 40 appearances across competitions in the ongoing campaign.

Pedri, meanwhile, has also been a key part in Barcelona's form this season, starting in 38 out of the 40 appearances he has made for La Blaugrana. The Spanish midfielder has recorded five goals and six assists, and was sidelined for one match due to a stomach flu in January.

After playing for about nine clubs in his career, Nolito announced his decision to hang up his boots in September 2023. During his three-year tenure at Barcelona, he made five appearances for the first team while making two goal contributions.

Barcelona boss on Raphinha's chances of winning the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Hansi Flick has shared his thoughts when asked about Raphinha's chances of winning the 2025 Ballon d'Or. During a press conference on Monday, the Barcelona boss expressed his contentment with the 28-year-old's efforts on the pitch this season. He also mentioned that the winger has a shot at bagging the annual honor.

Flick said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Of course, if he does well this season he could have a chance. He always helps us a lot, and if you see the goals he’s scored it shows you how hungry he is. You can see that, it’s good to see how focused he is. I’m happy with his level."

While Raphinha has been contributing to the Catalan side since he arrived in 2022, the Brazilian has reached a whole new level under Hansi Flick. The former Sporting CP star has already made 20+ goal contributions in the ongoing campaign when compared to his total 10 goals and 13 assists last season.

