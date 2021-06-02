Nominees for the PFA Player of the Year announced 

Nominees for the 2020-21 PFA Player of the Year have been announced, with the list featuring four Manchester City players out of six. The players who have been nominated for the PFA award are Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City's contingent of Phil Foden, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

Manchester City had a dominating season, resulting in them winning their fifth Premier League title. So it's no surprise to see four Manchester City players in the running to win the PFA POTY award.

There have been some outstanding performances this season from all the PFA Player of the Year nominees. Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has had arguably his best season to date. The Portuguese international was sublime in the Red Devils' second-place finish. Fernandes has scored 18 goals and assisted a further 11 this season from midfield.

Harry Kane, on the other hand, was a revelation. The England captain scored 23 goals and assisted 14 more to win the Premier League Golden Boot as well as the Premier League's Playmaker award.

Manchester City players dominate PFA Player of the Year nominations

As mentioned earlier, Manchester City hogged the limelight in the nominations for the PFA Player of the Year award. Last year's winner Kevin De Bruyne has again been nominated after a season which saw the Belgian score 6 and assist 12 goals.

Ruben Dias has arguably been the signing of the season in the Premier League. The Portuguese international has transformed Man City's defense completely, which has seen the Premier League winners keep 17 clean sheets.

Ilkay Gundogan is the third representative from Manchester City for the PFA POTY award. Pep Guardiola started playing the 30-year-old further up the field, which resulted in Gundogan scoring key goals for the club. The German international notched up 13 goals and 3 assists this season.

However, Phil Foden has been the surprise nominee for this year's PFA Player of the Year award. The 21-year-old had a breakout season which has seen him become a regular for Pep Guardiola's side. The Englishman scored 9 goals and assisted a further 5. Phil Foden has also been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Apart from the Player of the Year award, PFA also awards a Young Player of the Year award. The nominees for the same are: Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Mason Greenwood.

