Non-league side make hilarious offer to Cristiano Ronaldo following Manchester United release

Non-league side AFC Crewe have hilariously offered to make Cristiano Ronaldo their highest-paid player at £35-a-week after he left Manchester United.

Ronaldo, 37, is now a free agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract at Old Trafford.

Plenty of top European sides have been touted with a move for the former Real Madrid attacker, including Chelsea and Real Madrid.

However, non-league outfit AFC Crewe, who play in the Crewe and District League Premier Division, are the latest side to show an interest.

Their offer is an astounding £35-a-week for the Portuguese striker and they confirm that they have approached Ronaldo's agent over their comedic proposal.

The club's Twitter account said:

"We can confirm that the club has made an official approach to sign free agent Cristiano Ronaldo on a one year deal. Should Cristiano accept the offer, he would become AFC Crewe’s highest paid player, taking home £35 per week."

Cristiano Ronaldo earned £480,000 per week at Manchester United, per Salary Sport.

However, the striker has the opportunity to play for AFC Crewe, who are top of the Crewe & District Football League table.

Ronaldo has left United after an explosive interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, in which he ripped into the club for betraying him.

He has managed just three goals and two assists in 16 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo is hit with a two-match ban and a fine by the FA despite leaving Manchester United

Ronaldo can't escape his Manchester United nightmare

If Cristiano Ronaldo does stay in English football, he will face a two-match ban following the FA's decision to charge him for an ordeal with a fan in April.

The Portuguese threw an Everton fan's phone on the floor while leaving down the tunnel after a frustrating 1-0 defeat.

The FA have slapped a two-match ban on Ronaldo and fined the player £50,000, per the Mirror.

Ronaldo apologized to the young fan in the aftermath of the event, offering him a ticket to Old Trafford - the child declined.

The former Real Madrid forward wrote on Instagram:

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship."

It comes just a day after his contract with Manchester United was terminated.

For now, Cristiano Ronaldo's focus is on helping Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their opener comes against Ghana on Thursday, 24 November.

