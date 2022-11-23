Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play next after having his contract terminated by Manchester United? 

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United after his relationship with the club became fractious.

The Portuguese forward sat down for an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan where he put the club on blast for betraying him.

He felt he was being forced out of Old Trafford while explaining how he does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.



Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.

It was a sad end to what was supposed to be a cherishable return for the 37-year-old at Manchester United.

The question now is, where will Cristiano Ronaldo head next?

A six-month return to Real Madrid

Ronaldo became a Los Blancos icon

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a six-month return to Madrid, who are dealing with an injury curse that has affected striker Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a thigh injury he picked up in training.

There is no timescale for when Benzema will return to fitness.

Ronaldo left the Santiago Bernabeu in 2017 after having enormous success with Los Blancos.

He scored 450 goals and contributed 131 assists in 438 appearances, winning the Champions League five times, the La Liga title twice, and four Ballons d'Or.

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to his boyhood club Sporting CP

Ronaldo started his career at Sporting CP, and there may be no more fitting way to end it than to retire at Estadio Jose Avalade.

The Primeira Liga giants' manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that the Portuguese side are dreaming of the striker's return.

He made 31 appearances for Sporting, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

However, the forward may need to take a significant pay cut to secure a return.

🗣 "Everybody in Sporting dreams of a return of Cristiano, but we don't have the money to pay his wages."

Ruben Amorim rules out any dreams of Sporting Lisbon buying Cristiano Ronaldo



Ruben Amorim rules out any dreams of Sporting Lisbon buying Cristiano Ronaldo 🗣 "Everybody in Sporting dreams of a return of Cristiano, but we don't have the money to pay his wages."Ruben Amorim rules out any dreams of Sporting Lisbon buying Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/ejVxbQkmAH

Chelsea may be interested once again

Chelsea were interested in signing Ronaldo this past summer, with owner Todd Boehly keen on the Portuguese forward.

However, former manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly decided against signing the attacker.

With the German now gone from Stamford Bridge and Ronaldo available on a free transfer, a move to west London could an option.

Cristiano Ronaldo could head to the Middle East

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Ronaldo rejected a £210 million two-year contract offer from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal in the summer.

The former Juventus attacker would have made £1.7 million per week but declined their proposal as he wanted to continue playing at the highest level.

However, many players in the latter stages of their careers now opt to head to non-European leagues, including the Saudi Professional League and the MLS.

It could be an intriguing prospect for the Portuguese to consider if interest in his services returns.

A link-up with longtime rival Lionel Messi in the MLS?

Messi has been linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami with his contract expiring next summer.

Miami are owned by United legend David Beckham, who is keen on luring top talent to the DRV PNK Stadium.

The MLS side may set eyes on Ronaldo - having two of the greatest players of all time playing together is tantalizing.

The Sun reports that Miami are interested in the Portuguese striker.

